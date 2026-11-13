TAMRON HALL Posts Best Women 18-49 Week in 19 Months, Leads Daytime Talk Growth

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Two-time Emmy Award-winning 'Tamron Hall' continues its strong Season 8 ratings momentum, delivering its best week among Women 18-49 in 19 months for the week of October 26th. The show ranked #1 among all daytime network and syndicated talk shows for week-over-week growth with Women 18-49, up 40% (98K vs. 70K).

Year over year, 'Tamron Hall' was up across all key measures, including Total Viewers (+8%), Households (+11%), Women 18-49 (+46%) and Women 25-54 (+9%). The show was one of only two syndicated talk shows to post year-over-year growth across all key measures.

Season to date, 'Tamron Hall' is off to its best start since 2024-25, ranking #1 among all daytime network and syndicated talk shows in year-over-year growth with Women 25-54 (+20%) and Women 18-49 (+31%). The show's Season 8 premiere week also posted notable year-over-year gains among syndicated talk shows.

During the week, 'Tamron Hall' welcomed Ina Garten for a daytime exclusive, alongside actor Joe Manganiello. Manganiello's appearances on the show were the subject of earlier BroadwayWorld coverage. In the coming weeks, viewers can look forward to a special musical performance by David Archuleta, Tamron's fan-favorite 'Beauty Bar,' the return of the 'Week of Wishes' franchise, and visits from John Legend and RHOSLC Mary Cosby.

'Tamron Hall' is the second longest running first-run syndicated show in Disney history and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Tamron has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns.

Source: Nielsen National Live+Same Day Big Data Plus Panel Program Ratings for week of 10/26/26, week of 10/19/26 & week of 10/27/25. Current Season to Date (9/14/26 – 11/1/26); year-ago season to date (9/8/25 – 11/2/25). Delivery includes runs on Bounce TV unless noted by asterix. *Season-start growth comparison is syndication-only and excludes digi-net delivery for all shows.





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