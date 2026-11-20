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Vocal powerhouse TALK (Nicholas Durocher) has announced his sophomore album The Ballad of Ozzy Moon, arriving January 22, 2027 via Big Loud Rock/Range Media, alongside a companion short film. A 15-track rock opera centered on Ozzy Moon, a failed musician-turned-amateur wrestler seeking reinvention, the project blurs the line between a fictional character study and a personal reckoning. Behind Ozzy's search for a second chance is TALK's own journey toward creative freedom and the reclamation of his voice.

Pre-save The Ballad of Ozzy Moon here.

Watch the official short film trailer here:

The announcement arrives alongside 'Ordinary,' a somber, stripped-back ballad co-written with Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Ben Platt), David Brook, and longtime collaborator Connor Riddell ('Run Away To Mars'). Finding Ozzy Moon at the moment his dreams finally come true, the track turns an unexpected spotlight on the fear that comes with getting everything you've ever wanted. Over piano and sweeping strings, TALK sings, 'I'm ordinary / Boring scares me,' capturing the tension between ambition and the uncertainty of what comes next.

'One of the most complex songs to write emotionally was this song about being ordinary,' TALK shares. 'The music industry can be so frustrating, and it's so easy to get down on yourself. This year I gained back my confidence, and I'm happy where I'm at. Ordinary is the new cool.'

Listen to 'Ordinary' here.

Watch the visualizer for 'Ordinary' here:

Last month, 'Goodbye Forever' left fans wondering whether the curtain had fallen on Ozzy Moon for good. Following 'Time Machine,' 'GTFU,' 'Up & Away,' 'Boomerang,' and 'Goodbye Forever,' The Ballad of Ozzy Moon gathers every chapter of Ozzy's story into a 15-track rock opera about ambition, identity, and the cost of chasing fame. Anchoring it all is the three-part title track, an 8½-minute overture that unfolds across the beginning, middle, and end of the LP.

The story of Ozzy Moon also mirrors a turning point in TALK's own career. Following his 2023 debut, Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, which earned him a JUNO Award and a sold-out headlining tour, Durocher found himself feeling creatively disconnected from the music he was making. Rather than rush into another record, he stepped back and began writing a screenplay about a fictional alter ego. Developed alongside Adam Cuthbert, that initial idea would eventually grow into the full-scale rock opera and companion film that is The Ballad of Ozzy Moon.

TALK was recently named one of five finalists in Canada's Choice, the search for Canada's first-ever Eurovision representative. He kicks off a limited Canadian headline run in Quebec City at Grizzly Fuzz. All tour dates can be found on the official website.

About TALK

TALK is the musical project of Canadian artist Nicholas Durocher, who first broke through in 2021 with 'Run Away to Mars,' a song born out of isolation during the pandemic. When it later went viral on TikTok, 'Mars' propelled him into the global spotlight and set the stage for a rapid rise.

His 2023 debut album, Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, arrived amid major commercial success that included a sold-out headlining tour and a 2024 JUNO Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, but left Durocher feeling creatively misaligned with its polished, arena-ready direction. In the aftermath, he stepped back and began writing a screenplay about a fictional alter ego, an idea that would eventually become The Ballad of Ozzy Moon.

The album tells the story of Ozzy Moon, a failed musician who reinvents himself as an amateur wrestler in search of purpose, identity, and redemption. Mirroring Durocher's experience with sudden fame, the project became a turning point, helping him reconnect with his instincts and take full control of his creative direction. The first single, 'Time Machine,' arrived May 1, and introduces the era with a sweeping meditation on regret and the desire to revisit fractured moments in time.

Beyond the studio, TALK has built a global live reputation, sharing stages with Imagine Dragons, Luke Combs, Shania Twain, The Lumineers, Young the Giant, and Milky Chance, while also performing at major festivals including Lollapalooza (Chicago and Berlin), Osheaga, RADAR Switzerland, Boston Calling, Ohana, and Calgary Stampede, among others. His profile has also expanded through high-visibility television and broadcast performances, including The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, and the 2024 Montreal Formula One Grand Prix.

With The Ballad of Ozzy Moon, TALK enters a new chapter defined less by momentum than by intention, one where storytelling, identity, and creative control sit firmly at the center.

Follow TALK: Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | YouTube | Website

Photo Credit: Tobias Wang











Photo Credit: Tobias Wang

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