Sylvie Releases New Season Debut Album With Sierra Ferrell, Alex Amen and Courtney Marie Andrews

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Today, Sylvie, the project of Los Angeles-based musician Ben Schwab, releases their full-length debut album New Season via Ghostly International. Featuring contributions from acclaimed artists Alex Amen, Courtney Marie Andrews, Sierra Ferrell, Kacy Lee Anderson, and Will Worden alongside an ensemble of both L.A.- and Nashville-based musicians, the record widens the scope of Schwab's vision without sacrificing the immediacy and intimacy that is his signature.

'California Hills (ft. Sierra Ferrell),' one of the last songs on the record, is a tender goodbye, drawing the listener close. Ferrell's vocals float over the arrangements, while the instrumentation and harmonies building over the course of the song serve as a reminder of the community that created this record. A scenic lyric video of the California landscape accompanies the release.

''California Hills' is about the feeling of absence that comes from being in a place that was once shared with someone who is no longer there,' Ben says of today's focus track. 'The vastness of the natural landscape and the California hills serve as a metaphor for the magnitude of that feeling. As the final song on the album, it ends with the feeling of trying to convince yourself that you'll learn to keep moving forward without that person, without knowing how.'

About the Album

Sylvie's New Season is Ben Schwab's full-length debut with Ghostly International, and it's the sound of the artist orchestrating a rotating cast while producing every song himself. Although the record was built mostly alone in his home studio – the same way Schwab made Sylvie's self-titled mini-LP – he flew to the famed Abbey Road Studios to finish it, growing the songs in scale. These songs still live in the warm, sun-bleached '60s and '70s sonic universe Sylvie is known for, but this time, it's stretched wider, pulling in players from Nashville alongside his L.A. regulars.

Like the passing of a day, New Season unfolds in two chapters. Side A greets the morning with movement, searching, and discovery. Side B settles into the night, turning inward to reflect on the grief we carry home. By the end of the ten-song run, New Season sounds like a hopeful goodbye and a look towards what's to come.

'Not Looking Back Anymore' arrived last month, setting the tone for New Season. Carried by tender folk arrangements and lyrics about moving forward, the song explores finding the people who are meant to be in your life, and accepting that some chapters are better left behind.

'Rina (feat. Alex Amen)' heralded the record's announcement in September, both beautiful and bittersweet. Reflecting on a passing friendship from long ago, the single was originally written by Ben's father, John Schwab of Mad Anthony. Friend and collaborator Alex Amen offers vocals that glide atop a cascade of soft guitars, brass, and pedal steel.

Over the years, Sylvie has supported acts like Devendra Banhart, Cut Worms, Aaron Frazer, Teskey Brothers, and Hiss Golden Messenger across the world, amongst expansive headline tours across North America, Europe, and Australia. Next year, Ben and his band will embark on a West Coast headline tour, beginning February 19, 2027, in Seattle, WA. Tickets are on sale now; more shows will be announced soon. To stay up to date, follow Sylvie on Instagram at @sylvie_music.

Sylvie Live 2027

February 16 – Santa Cruz @ Crepe Place Garden Stage

February 19 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

February 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

February 21 – Portland, OR – Holocene

February 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

February 24 – Ojai, CA – Deer Lodge

February 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

More dates announcing soon.

Tracklist

Are You Coming?

Not Looking Back Anymore

Rina (feat. Alex Amen)

New Season

You and Me

Wish I Could Tell You

Traveling

Guiding Star (feat. Courtney Marie Andrews)

California Hills (feat. Sierra Ferrell)

Ending

About Sylvie

If Sylvie's New Season were a movie, Ben Schwab would be its auteur, writing, producing, and directing the vision through a cast of collaborators. The Los Angeles-based artist's debut for Ghostly International finds him at the helm of a rotating ensemble, arriving at pure joyous expression and renewed faith in the face of hardship. It's a rare and refined kind of musical gesture, both intimate and all-embracing, self-produced, penned singularly, delivered collectively.

Self-produced and written mostly by Schwab with contributions from friends, New Season blends the warm, timeless sonics of Laurel Canyon and Nashville with a contemporary sensibility. Recorded primarily in Schwab's home studio before being completed at Abbey Road, the album features performances from Sierra Ferrell, Courtney Marie Andrews, Alex Amen, Kacy Lee Anderson, and Will Worden, amongst a remarkable cast of musicians.

Like the passing of a day, New Season unfolds in two chapters, moving from the hope and discovery of morning into the quiet reflection of night. More than an album, it reflects a life shaped by renewed faith, resilience, and hope, offering an invitation to find beauty after loss and trust that even the longest winters can give way to a new season.

Photo Credit: Katie Kupillas & Allyson Yarrow Pierce [Download Hi-Res]











Photo Credit: Katie Kupillas & Allyson Yarrow Pierce [Download Hi-Res]

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