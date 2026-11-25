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Since winning Britain's Got Talent in 2024, Sydnie Christmas's career has grown rapidly. Highlights since her win include two sold-out headline shows at Sony Hall in New York, a sold-out UK headline tour, starring as Cruella De Vil in Disney's 101 Dalmatians in London, earning outstanding reviews, starring in the West End premiere of From the Heart, a musical revue by Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black, earning standout praise for her powerful voice, and performing at David Foster's Hollywood Bowl 75th Birthday Celebration.

Now Christmas can add her first special for PBS stations to that list. Beginning November 28, Sydnie Christmas: Live in London will air on PBS stations (check local listings). The special was filmed at her sold-out Adelphi Theatre show in London's West End in 2025. Viewers will be able to watch her perform songs from her first album, My Way, which was released in 2024.

Says Christmas about the special, 'I feel incredibly honored to be having my own special on PBS stations. What makes this opportunity so amazing are what PBS stations do for artists, particularly emerging talent. It provides a platform unlike any other in America, giving artists the chance to share their music and stories with audiences across the country.'

She continues, 'I've always believed that music has the power to bring people together, and that a voice and a story can touch people in a way nothing else can. To have the opportunity to share a little piece of myself with American audiences through my music/ interpretations and voice is something I'm truly grateful for.'

While the special contains mostly songs from her first album, My Way, Christmas has just released her second album, The Artist, on Westway Music. Co-written by Christmas on all but one track, the album serves as a musical diary, reflecting on the highs and lows of her career in the music and theatre industries and in her personal life, and still delivers the powerhouse vocals that she is known for. She has performed her most recent single, Spirit, on several TV shows in the US and received a great reaction.

ABOUT Sydnie Christmas

While Sydnie Christmas first captured the nation's attention through her powerful performances and inevitable victory on the 2024 series of Britain's Got Talent, she has since gone on to establish herself as one of the most talked about vocal talents in the world. Her debut album 'My Way' topped the iTunes chart in both the UK and US, she went on a sold-out UK tour including a night at the Adelphi Theatre which was recorded for US television network PBS. She performed for the King and Queen at the Royal Albert Hall; had her debut US show at the Hollywood Bowl at 16 Grammy Award Winner David Foster's birthday celebration event which led to two further sold-out headline shows in New York. She released single 'Starlight Express' after capturing the heart of Andrew Lloyd Webber and she made her West End acting debut playing the infamous Cruella De Vil in the London run of 101 Dalmatians. This was followed by her starring in the West End Premiere of Oscar winning lyricist Don Black's musical revue From the Heart at London's Fortune Theatre. Critics praised her for her powerful 'wrecking-ball' voice, charismatic stage presence and her ability to seamlessly blend emotional ballads with witty, engaging storytelling. In addition, Christmas made her mark on the broadcasting world, doing VT presenting slots for both This Morning and The One Show and winning big at the 2025 Variety Club Showbusiness Awards for 'Outstanding New ITV Talent'.

About Westway Music

Westway Music is the preeminent music and film platform for artists who have performed on the West End and Broadway. Visit www.westwaymusic.com.

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