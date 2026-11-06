Sunny Black Releases Country Project HARD TIMES, Featuring Single 'Does to Me'

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Rising country artist and songwriter Sunny Black has released his newest project, Hard Times, available everywhere now via Atlantic Outpost. The 11-track collection sees Black collaborating with a diverse array of top producers and songwriters, including Ben Burgess (Morgan Wallen, Jonas Brothers), JKash (Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett), Joe Reeves (Post Malone, Jelly Roll), Sam Martinez (Shaboozey, Bailey Zimmerman), Michael Lotten (Keith Urban, Chris Lane), Ryan Hurd (Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan), Jaxson Free (Jelly Roll, Kane Brown) and others.

Highlighting the project is the soulful standout track 'Does To Me,' co-written by Sunny Black, Jaxson Free, Michael Lotten and Ryan Hurd. The accompanying official visualizer, directed by JR, is streaming now.

Hard Times continues the momentum gained this summer by Black's well-received role as special guest on 3x GRAMMY award-winner Jelly Roll's The Little ASS Shed Tour 2026 as well as his 3-pack, Single Wide, the title of which pays homage to Black's humble beginnings growing up in North Carolina. Earlier this week, Sunny performed as the opening act for legendary country star Dwight Yoakam during a two-night run at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. He returns to the stage with Yoakam tonight at Simpsonville, SC's CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, joined by Robert Earl Keen. Looking ahead, Sunny will support platinum-selling singer-songwriter Stella Lefty on December 18 in Chesterfield, MO at The Factory. Additionally, starting February 20, 2027, he will hit the road alongside breakthrough country artist Blake Whiten for the Blake Whiten Tour 2027.

This spring saw the premiere of Black's powerhouse single, 'Lonely.' Produced by chart-topping songwriter/producer Grady Block (Morgan Wallen, Alana Springsteen) and co-written by Black, Block, and GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter Jacob Kasher (Thomas Rhett, Maroon 5). An official visualizer, filmed on location in Black's home state of North Carolina, is streaming now. In addition, a solo live rendition of 'Lonely' performed for The Sticks Music's 'The Bonfire Sessions' is streaming now.

With his baseball hat pulled down and guitar in hand, Sunny Black brings tangible soul and spirit to country music. The North Carolina-born troubadour simply sings straight from the heart, telling true stories with gritty delivery and the raw echoes of naked chords. Raised in the small town of Lawndale, Black grew up among a big family, living with four of his eleven siblings. Escaping from a hectic household, he primarily listened to N.E.R.D., Erykah Badu, Gucci Mane, and Jeezy until discovering Luke Combs in sixth grade. He quickly immersed himself in the music of Randy Travis, Hank Williams, and more, with the late, great Keith Whitley proving his favorite country singer of all. Black picked up a college friend's guitar while attending Lenoir-Rhyne University and, realizing that he didn't want to put it down, went out and got one of his own. Taking to TikTok, he delivered smoldering renditions of Whitley's 'When You Say Nothing at All' and Sam Barber's 'Straight and Narrow,' earning a slew of major co-signs from the likes of Riley Green, Gavin Adcock, Cory Asbury, Darius Rucker and more. In 2025, Black landed the coveted golden ticket for American Idol, but chose not to move forward on the show. Instead, he kept grinding on his own, capping off the year with his breakthrough single, 'I Mean What I Said,' generating over 1M streams and counting. Now, with Hard Times, Sunny Black's deeply authentic sound shines brighter than ever.

Tracklist

1. Turn On The Radio (Written by Sunny Black, Sam Martinez, Cole Miracle)

2. Hard Times (Written by Sunny Black, Gian Stone, JKash, Jake Torrey)

3. Does To Me (Written by Sunny Black, Ryan Hurd, Jaxson Free, Michael Lotten)

4. Livin' With a Broken Heart (Written by Sunny Black, Ryan Hurd, Madison Kozak, Andrew DeRoberts)

5. Crazy (Written by Sunny Black, Ben Burgess)

6. I Only Miss You (Written by Sunny Black, Cole Miracle, Ben Burgess)

7. More Than a Weekend (Written by Sunny Black, Federico Vindver, Jake Torrey)

8. It Ain't Raining Anymore (Written by Sunny Black, Jaxson Free, Matt Dragstrem, Ryan Hurd)

9. Lying in Bed (Written by Sunny Black, JKash, Joe Reeves, Elof Loelv)

10. Same Old (Written by Sunny Black Jacob Durrett, Ben Burgess, Michael Whitworth)

11. Consider It (Written by Sunny Black, Nick Bailey, Micah Pueschel)

Sunny Black Live 2026 – 2027

November 6 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park *

December 18 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory ^

February 20 – Tallahassee, FL – The Moon †

April 3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tortuga Music Festival

April 8 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre †

April 9 – Columbia, SC – The Senate †

April 15 – Statesboro, GA – The Blue Room †

April 16 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn †

April 17 – Oxford, MS – The Lyric Oxford †

May 6 – Fayetteville, AR – George's Majestic Lounge †

* Supporting Dwight Yoakam

^ Supporting Stella Lefty

† All Dates w / Blake Whiten – Blake Whiten Tour 2027

Photo Credit: Trenton Butler









Photo Credit: Trenton Butler

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