Stevie Van Zandt on Auditioning for Tony Soprano, Apartheid Activism

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Stevie Van Zandt recalled auditioning for the role of Tony Soprano and then pointing the casting director toward James Gandolfini, in a conversation with Craig Melvin on the podcast GLASS HALF FULL. The musician and actor also discussed his decades beside Bruce Springsteen and the moment that turned him from songwriter into activist.

According to the episode description, Van Zandt reflected on six decades playing alongside Springsteen and on acting in The Sopranos. He explained that David Chase offered him a role before he had ever acted, an offer that preceded his own audition for the show's central part. After that audition, he steered the casting director to Gandolfini.

Van Zandt also spoke about raising awareness of apartheid. He described a moment in a South African taxi that changed his focus from writing songs to activism, which led to the protest song Sun City. He closed the conversation by explaining why he still considers himself the luckiest guy in the luckiest generation.

The episode is the latest installment of Melvin's series, which has recently featured Jose 'Candelita' Iglesias on his Broadway debut. Iglesias told Melvin he thought the offer to join BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB was a joke, and he later extended his run with the production.

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