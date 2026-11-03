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Steven Van Zandt Reveals He Turned Down Lead Role in THE SOPRANOS

The musician talked with Craig Melvin about the offer and his decision on the Glass Half Full podcast.

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Steven Van Zandt says he was offered the lead role in HBO's drama series THE SOPRANOS and turned it down. The musician, who goes by Stevie Van Zandt, shared the story as a special guest on a new episode of Craig Melvin's Glass Half Full podcast from TODAY.

In the conversation, Van Zandt reveals that the lead in the HBO series was offered to him and explains the reasoning behind his decision to decline. The episode centers on that offer and how he came to say no to a part in one of the network's best-known drama series.

Melvin hosts Glass Half Full, which TODAY describes as a podcast featuring conversations with guests. The Van Zandt episode is the latest installment, with the THE SOPRANOS story as its main revelation.

The segment focuses on a specific moment in Van Zandt's career: the offer of the central role in THE SOPRANOS and the choice he made in response.

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