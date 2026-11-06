Steve Buscemi Discusses Role in WILD HORSE NINE With Malkovich, Rockwell

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Steve Buscemi talked about his role in the new film WILD HORSE NINE during an interview on Good Morning America. The actor discussed the project, a dark comedy about two CIA agents, and spoke about working alongside John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell.

The three actors are among the participants in WILD HORSE NINE. The film's cast has been appearing across late-night and morning television to discuss it. Rockwell talked about filming the movie during a visit with Jimmy Fallon, as covered in Sam Rockwell Addresses Lorne Michaels Role in Chris Farley Biopic.

Martin McDonagh also discussed the production on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he described getting permission to film WILD HORSE NINE on Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, and Rockwell's habit of improvising lines. That conversation is detailed in Martin McDonagh on Meeting John Malkovich, Filming WILD HORSE NINE.

Malkovich has also spoken about filming the project with Rockwell during his own appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

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