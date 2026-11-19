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Stephen Wilson Jr. performed Exorcisms on the Weekend on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, on the night he won CMA New Artist of the Year.

Kimmel introduced Wilson by noting the award win and the upcoming release of his album, Impression of a Human, Children of the Corner Man, which comes out February 26. "Here with the song Exorcisms on the Weekend, Steven Wilson Jr.," Kimmel said as he brought the musician to the stage.

The song's lyrics follow a woman who performs exorcisms on weekends. One line states, "She does exorcisms on the weekend with her mom by her side." The performance was a full band number delivered on the show's stage.

Jimmy Kimmel Live has featured a series of musical guests in recent weeks, including Jesse Welles performing The Nerd Reich.

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