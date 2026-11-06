Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Stephen King On Writing Final Talisman Book With Peter Straub
The author also gave his views on the midterm election during the conversation with the co-hosts.
Stephen King talked about working with the late Peter Straub on his newest book, OTHER WORLDS THAN THESE, during an appearance on THE VIEW. The novel is billed as the finale of the Talisman trilogy, and King used the conversation to discuss how the collaboration shaped the final installment.
King, described in the program materials as the author and master of horror, sat down with the co-hosts to reflect on the partnership with Straub, who has died. The discussion centered on the process of completing the trilogy and what it meant to bring the story to a close.
The segment also turned to politics, with King offering his thoughts on the midterm election. The conversation moved between the literary subject matter and current events, giving the co-hosts a chance to ask about both his work and his views.
The appearance is the latest in a series of author and entertainment interviews on THE VIEW, which recently included John Grisham discussing his first spy novel.
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