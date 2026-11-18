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Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones and Jodie Foster appeared on Good Morning America to discuss Disney's new animated film HEXED, describing what the story about a family of witches means to each of them. Steinfeld voices Billy Doe, Jones plays her parent Alice, and Foster plays the villainous monarch Queen Celeste.

Foster said playing a Disney villain fulfilled a long-held goal. "I am a villain at Disney. Something I've always wanted to do," she said, adding that the role allowed for "an amazing story about a mother and a daughter." She recalled wanting to be characters like Cruella and Ursula "because they were powerful." Jones said the film is "about generational trauma and mistakes and forgiveness and giving yourself the opportunity to see your either your parent or your kid as a real person."

Steinfeld said she was roughly seven or eight months pregnant while recording her performance, and that the production brought in a mat for her to stand on during the action-heavy sessions. The three actors noted they are all parents at different stages. Jones said that at 50 she is "trying to figure out how to step into my power," tying that to Alice's arc in the film.

Steinfeld also performs over the film's credits, singing a cover of the 1984 Cars song Magic. HEXED opens exclusively in theaters on Wednesday, November 25.

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