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Brian Durnin's feature debut Spilt Milk will be released in UK cinemas by Sure Films on 8 January 2027. The film is a winner of the MUBI Audience Award at Glasgow Film Festival 2025 and was nominated for four Irish Film & Television Awards including Best Film.

Following a successful run at international festivals and a successful theatrical release in Ireland where it was selected as MUBI Go Film of the Week, the film will be accompanied by a Q&A tour across the UK throughout January with director Brian Durnin and producers discussing the film and issues raised, with dates and venues to be announced.

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Pictured: Cillian Sullivan and Naoise Kelly in Spilt Milk; UK poster

Brian Durnin / Ireland-Scotland / 2025 / Feature Film

The award-winning debut feature from director Brian Durnin, Spilt Milk will be released in cinemas across the UK from 8 January 2027 and brings audiences a coming of age story set against the backdrop of 1980s inner-city Dublin.

Spilt Milk follows eleven-year-old Bobby O'Brien, an aspiring detective inspired by his television hero Kojak. Alongside his best friend Nell, Bobby launches his own investigations and embarks on a quest to find his missing older brother Oisin. What begins as an adventure gradually uncovers a much darker reality, forcing Bobby to confront truths about his family, his working-class community and himself.

Marking the feature directorial debut of award-winning filmmaker Brian Durnin, Spilt Milk combines humour and youthful adventure with a powerful look at addiction, resilience and community spirit. Told largely through a child's perspective, the film explores a defining period in modern Irish history through a fresh, authentic and hopeful lens.

Cast

The film introduces rising star Cillian Sullivan in his debut feature role as Bobby O'Brien. Cillian can also be seen in Richard Linklater's Blue Moon and upcoming feature Silverback alongside Jason Isaacs and Jez Butterworth's Scottish Highland set drama series Laird with a pilot episode directed by Joe Wright and a cast including Kenneth Branagh and Peter Sarsgaard.

In Spilt Milk, Cillian stars alongside Naoise Kelly as Nell. The supporting cast includes Danielle Galligan (House of Guinness, Shadow and Bone), Laurence O'Fuarain (The Gentlemen, The Witcher: Blood Origin), Pom Boyd (The Dry, Frank of Ireland) and Lewis Brophy (Lemonade).

Release and Production

The film will be released in UK cinemas by Sure Films on 8 January 2027 alongside a theatrical release in Australia and New Zealand by Vendetta Films. Thunderbird will release the film digitally in North America, France and the UK & Ireland in early 2027.

Produced by Laura McNicholas for 925 Productions, James Heath for Randan Films and Vico Films, the film was written by Cara Loftus and was developed with the support of Screen Ireland and funded by Screen Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán, RTE and Screen Scotland.

Filmed on location across Dublin with post-production completed in Glasgow, Spilt Milk recreates a city and community facing extraordinary social and economic pressures. At its heart, the film is a story of hope, friendship and people finding the strength to stand together.

The producers have worked closely with one of Scotland's leading social care developers and providers, supporting people affected by alcohol and other drug use.

The organisation felt Spilt Milk reflected many of the realities of substance use, including its impact on individuals, families and communities at the time the film is set. They saw the film as a valuable opportunity to explore themes central to their work, opening up conversations around self-stigma, family relationships, poverty, community, and the circumstances that can lead to substance use and dependency.

Drawing on their expertise across alcohol and other drugs, they will help the team gather lived and living experience feedback on the film, while reflecting on how Scotland and the wider UK have changed since the film is set in 1984.

Director Brian Durnin said: 'This is a story with a lot of heart that embraces the innocence of youth. Bobby is one of those characters who it's hard not to love. Through his eyes we experience a period in Irish history that's rarely been portrayed in this way, and discover not only hardship but also resilience, humour and community.'

Spilt Milk was brought to life by writer Cara Loftus, who started her career as an archive researcher and director's assistant on documentary projects. Cara began writing the film in 2019 when she was given a place on Spotlight, a Screen Ireland new writers scheme.

Cara said: 'I wanted to tell a story that had light and hope through the eyes of children who are desperately seeking answers and I wanted to contrast the childhood world against the darker dangers of the adult world.'

Spilt Milk will be released in UK cinemas by Sure Films on 8 January 2027.

About Sure Films

Sure Films is an Edinburgh-based production company founded by producer James Heath. It develops and produces narrative and documentary features with distinctive voices from Scotland and beyond, alongside director-led commercial work. Spilt Milk is the company's first theatrical release. James Heath produced the film and is now taking it to audiences himself: it opens in cinemas across the UK on 8 January 2027, with support from Screen Scotland.

Screen Scotland

Screen Scotland drives development of all aspects of Scotland's film and tv industry, through funding and strategic support. Screen Scotland is part of Creative Scotland and delivers these services and support with funding from Scottish Government and The National Lottery. Find out more at screen.scot.

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