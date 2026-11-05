Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Jean-Pierre Jeunet's VIOLETTE for U.S., Latin America and Southeast Asia

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Sony Pictures Classics announced that it has acquired all rights in the United States, Latin America and Southeast Asia to VIOLETTE, directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. The film marks the distributor's fourth collaboration with Jeunet, following the releases of AMELIE, THE CITY OF LOST CHILDREN and MICMACS.

VIOLETTE stars Leïla Bekhti (ONCE UPON MY MOTHER, MARIA MONTESSORI), Matthias Schoenaerts (RUST AND BONE, THE DANISH GIRL) and Melvil Poupaud (JEANNE DU BARRY, ONE FINE MORNING).

Based on the international bestseller Fresh Water for Flowers, the film is the story of a cemetery caretaker whose peaceful life is thrown off course when a mysterious stranger shows up on her doorstep compelling her to confront her troubled past filled with hidden truths. An irresistibly charming and bittersweet reflection on life's fleeting beauty and the resilience of the human spirit, the film reconnects audiences with Jeunet's uniquely poetic filmmaking style, capturing the mystery and splendor found in the most unexpected places.

Published in 2018 by Albin Michel in France and in 2020 by Europa Editions in the US, Fresh Water for Flowers was an instant bestseller, winning the Maison de la Presse Prize and Paperback Readers Prize.

VIOLETTE is co-written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant. It is produced by Mediawan's 24 25 Films and Palomar.

Filmmaker Jeunet said, 'Valérie Perrin, the author of this magnificent novel, said: 'I wrote it, Jean-Pierre will paint it.''

Sony Pictures Classics added, 'Jean-Pierre Jeunet has a singular gift for weaving together multiple storylines with humor, pathos and that unmistakable touch of whimsy that has made films from THE CITY OF LOST CHILDREN to AMELIE such magical and enduring experiences. Having shared that journey with Jean-Pierre on THE CITY OF LOST CHILDREN, AMELIE and MICMACS, we're especially delighted that VIOLETTE marks our fourth film together. It continues his lyrical tradition while also feeling completely fresh, and theatrical audiences will be enchanted by his vision of Valérie Perrin's beloved bestselling novel Fresh Water for Flowers.'

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and STUDIOCANAL.

About Sony Pictures Classics

Michael Barker and Tom Bernard serve as co-presidents of Sony Pictures Classics—an autonomous division of Sony Pictures Entertainment they founded with Marcie Bloom in January 1992—which distributes, produces, and acquires independent films from around the world. Barker and Bernard have released prestigious films that have won 42 Academy Awards (38 of those at Sony Pictures Classics) and have garnered 192 Academy Award nominations (166 at Sony Pictures Classics), including two nominations this year for BLUE MOON for Best Actor (Ethan Hawke) and Best Original Screenplay, as well as Best Picture nominations for I'M STILL HERE, THE FATHER, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, WHIPLASH, AMOUR, MIDNIGHT IN PARIS, AN EDUCATION, CAPOTE, HOWARDS END, AND CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services. http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

Photo Credit: © PALOMAR - 24 25 FILMS - STUDIOCANAL - FRANCE 2 CINEMA







Photo Credit: © PALOMAR - 24 25 FILMS - STUDIOCANAL - FRANCE 2 CINEMA

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