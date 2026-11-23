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The Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL) is pleased to announce it will present its 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award to composer and songwriter Randy Newman and posthumously induct Marvin Hamlisch and Earle Hagen into its Hall of Fame on December 9 at the 37th Annual SCL Holiday Dinner in Los Angeles.

The 2026 SCL Ambassador Award will be presented to Jon Batiste at the SCL's New York Holiday Party on December 1, and composer and film director Brent McCorkle will receive the 2026 SCL Trailblazer Award at the SCL Nashville Holiday Party on December 5.

During its Chicago holiday party on December 3, the organization will present Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) with the SCL Excellence in Advocacy Award, which recognizes leading advocates who champion the rights of music creators. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) was honored with the award in 2025.

The SCL's annual holiday events bring together the creative community to celebrate SCL members' achievements and honor outstanding composers and songwriters.

Past SCL Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Stephen Schwartz, Charles Fox, Giorgio Moroder, Quincy Jones, Danny Elfman, Bill Conti, Lalo Schifrin, Philip Glass, Alan Menken, and Ginny Mancini.

Past SCL Ambassador Award recipients include Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Jeff Beal, Marcelo Zarvos, Wayne Kirkpatrick, Dave Grusin, Thomas Newman, Burt Bacharach, David Shire, Johnny Mandel, Earle Hagen, James Newton Howard, Leiber and Stoller, Alan Silvestri, Randy Newman, and Hal David.

The SCL Trailblazer Award was created to recognize and acknowledge a select group of composers and lyricists whose valuable contributions have pioneered scoring for film, television, and other visual media in Nashville, and without whose creativity the community would be deprived of the wonderful music and song expressed by their expertise. Past recipients include Steve Dorff, Steve Schnur, Brian D. Siewert, and Paul Mills.

In making the announcements, Ashley Irwin, President of the SCL, said: 'The SCL Lifetime Achievement Award and these other special honors were created to recognize and acknowledge a select group of music creators with significant contributions to our profession and music community. Their achievements will be used as the ultimate standard for future generations of media composers and songwriters.'

Event Details

The awards and presentations will take place as part of the SCL's annual holiday events in New York, Chicago, Nashville and Los Angeles:

Dec. 1, 2026 – SCL NYC Holiday Party at The Cutting Room (44 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016), from 6:30–10:30 p.m.

Dec. 3, 2026 – SCL Chicago Holiday Party at iO Theater – The Clybourn (1501 N Kingsbury St, Chicago, IL 60642), from 7-10 p.m.

Dec. 5, 2026 – SCL Nashville Holiday Party at Ocean Way Studios (1200 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212), from 6–9 p.m.

Dec. 9, 2026 – Los Angeles: The 37th Annual SCL Holiday Dinner at the Skirball Cultural Center (2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049), from 5:30–10:00 p.m.

About Randy Newman

With songs that run the gamut from heartbreaking to satirical and a host of unforgettable film scores, Randy Newman has used his many talents to create musical masterpieces widely recognized by generations of audiences. After starting his songwriting career as a teenager, Newman launched into recording as a singer and pianist in 1968 with his self-titled album Randy Newman. Throughout the 1970s, '80s, and '90s, he released several acclaimed albums such as 12 Songs, Sail Away, Good Old Boys, Little Criminals, Born Again, Trouble in Paradise, Land of Dreams, and Bad Love, among others.

Beginning in 2003, Nonesuch Records released three Randy Newman Songbook volumes, which feature solo recordings of songs from throughout Newman's five-decade career, as well as Harps and Angels and the Randy Newman: Live in London CD/DVD. In addition to his solo recordings and regular international touring, Newman began composing and scoring for films in the 1980s. The list of films he has worked on since includes The Natural, Awakenings, Ragtime, all five Toy Story pictures, Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University, Seabiscuit, James and the Giant Peach, A Bug's Life, Marriage Story, and The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), among others.

Randy Newman's many honors include seven Grammys, three Emmys, and two Academy Awards, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013—the same year he was given an Ivor Novello PRS for Music Special International Award. Newman was presented with a PEN New England Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Award in 2014.

About Marvin Hamlisch

Composer Marvin Hamlisch won virtually every major award that exists: three Oscars, four Grammys, four Emmys, a Tony, and two Golden Globe Awards. He shared the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for A Chorus Line. Only Hamlisch and Richard Rodgers have won a 'PEGOT' (Pulitzer, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).

Hamlisch was the composer of more than 40 motion picture scores, including his Oscar-winning score and song for The Way We Were and his adaptation of Scott Joplin's music for The Sting, for which he received a third Oscar. His prolific output of scores for films includes original compositions and/or musical adaptations for Sophie's Choice, Ordinary People, The Swimmer, Three Men and a Baby, Ice Castles, Take the Money and Run, Bananas, Save the Tiger, and The Informant! At the time of his passing, he had just finished his last musical score for the film Behind the Candelabra.

For Broadway, Hamlisch wrote the music for his groundbreaking show A Chorus Line, as well as They're Playing Our Song, The Goodbye Girl and Sweet Smell of Success, among others. His other stage credits include Jean Seberg and The Nutty Professor. Hamlisch was musical director and arranger of Barbra Streisand's 1994 concert tour of the U.S. and England as well as of the television special Barbra Streisand: The Concert (for which he received two of his Emmys). He also held the position of principal pops conductor for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Pasadena Symphony and Pops, Seattle Symphony, San Diego Symphony, The Buffalo Philharmonic and The National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C. At the time of his death, he was preparing to assume responsibilities as principal pops conductor for The Philadelphia Orchestra.

About Earle Hagen

Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated composer Earle Hagen is one of the most influential composers in the history of television. He shared an Academy Award nomination with Lionel Newman for scoring Let's Make Love.

Hagen helped shape the sound of television's golden age through memorable themes and original scores that brought depth and character to the stories on screen. His gift for melody gave television shows an identity audiences could recognize from the opening credits, while his underscore helped establish the mood and pace of individual scenes.

Hagen's credits included The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Danny Thomas Show, That Girl, The Mod Squad, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., Planet of the Apes, Eight Is Enough, Mayberry R.F.D., The Barbara Stanwyck Show, The Real McCoys, and The Dukes of Hazzard, among many others. The four-time Emmy nominee co-wrote and whistled the beloved theme to The Andy Griffith Show and won an Emmy in 1968 for his work on I Spy. He also composed the jazz standard 'Harlem Nocturne,' which became the theme for Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer TV movies and series of the 1980s.

The Television Academy estimates that Hagen scored more than 3,000 hours of prime-time television. He was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2011.

About Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste is an eight-time GRAMMY, Academy, and Emmy Award–winning singer, songwriter, composer, and pianist known for his genre-defying music. Batiste co-composed the Oscar-winning score for Disney/Pixar's 2020 film SOUL and co-wrote the Oscar-nominated, GRAMMY-winning song 'It Never Went Away' for the 2023 Netflix documentary AMERICAN SYMPHONY.

In August 2026, he released three new volumes of his solo piano series: Black Mozart, Monk Meditations, and Monk Movements. Reimagining Mozart and Thelonious Monk through Black American musical traditions, all three charted upon release, with Black Mozart and Monk Meditations debuting at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on Billboard's Classical Albums and Classical Crossover Albums charts. The series began with 2024's Beethoven Blues, his biggest commercial release to date. Batiste's 2025 album BIG MONEY won the GRAMMY for Best Americana Album, while his 2021 album WE ARE earned Album of the Year. From 2015 to 2022, he served as bandleader and musical director of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS.

About Brent McCorkle

Filmmaker and composer Brent McCorkle's scoring credits include I Can Only Imagine and I Can Only Imagine 2, Unsung Hero, Jesus Revolution, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, Steve McQueen: American Icon, and the NAACP Image Award-nominated drama Unconditional (co-composed with Mark Petrie), among other films. He co-directed Jesus Revolution and I Can Only Imagine 2 and made his feature directorial debut with Unconditional. He also co-wrote, co-edited and served as second-unit director on I Can Only Imagine, which grossed $83 million at the domestic box office. Known for his heartfelt storytelling and striking visuals, McCorkle landed a first-look deal with DreamWorks and Fox Television after one of his award-winning films caught Steven Spielberg's attention. Another Time Around and Game-On won Best in Show at the Red Wasp Film Festival and the Aurora Awards, respectively, and The Rift was a finalist in the Doorpost Film Project.

About Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) has been a consistent, longtime advocate for music creators throughout his service on the Senate Judiciary Committee, championing efforts to modernize copyright law, strengthen copyright enforcement, raise and address concerns about the copyright implications of AI, and ensure composers, songwriters and musicians receive fair compensation for their works.

Durbin was an original Senate cosponsor of the bipartisan Music Modernization Act of 2018 (S. 2823), which overhauled music licensing for digital streaming services and sought fairer compensation for songwriters. He was also an original Senate cosponsor the Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement (CASE) Act, enacted in 2020. The CASE Act created the Copyright Claims Board within the U.S. Copyright Office to provide creators with a voluntary, lower-cost alternative to federal court for resolving smaller copyright disputes.

More recently, Durbin has increasingly raised concerns about the use of copyrighted music and other creative works to train AI systems without permission or compensation. He's also emphasized the importance of balancing technological innovation with protecting creators' rights and livelihoods.

About The Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL)

The Society of Composers & Lyricists is a non-profit and primary organization for professional film, television, video game, and musical theater composers and lyricists, and those working in the industry, such as orchestrators, arrangers, music supervisors, music agents, music attorneys, music editors, copyists, recording engineers, and related jobs, with a distinguished, nearly 81-year history in the fine art of creating music for visual media. Current SCL members include the top creative professionals whose experience and expertise are focused on many of the creative, technological, legal, newsworthy, and pressing issues of the film music, television music, game music, and musical theatre industry today.

For more information, visit: thescl.com.

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