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Skyler Gisondo on Becoming a Viral Meme and Working With De Niro

The actor also spoke about his role in Primetime and the Focker In-Law cast.

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Skyler Gisondo talked about how he found out he had become a viral meme during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The conversation with host Jimmy Fallon also covered his starring role in the movie Primetime.

Gisondo also discussed working with Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande on Focker In-Law. The segment's title adds that he confirmed he radiates peanut allergy energy, a reference to the meme at the center of the discussion.

The sources for this appearance do not list further credits or upcoming projects for Gisondo, so the report is limited to the topics covered in the interview: the meme, Primetime and the Focker In-Law cast.

De Niro, Stiller and Ariana Grande were also on the program that week, when they played a round of True Confessions with Fallon, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

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