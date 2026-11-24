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Skyler Gisondo spoke with Drew Barrymore about his work in PRIMETIME, including sharing the film with co-star Robert Pattinson, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Barrymore noted that Gisondo recently received a Gotham Award nomination for the film, saying she watched it "especially to watch you."

Asked about his process for playing his character, Dan, Gisondo said he is drawn to stories about the industry. "I love movies about movies and movies about actors," he said. Having acted his whole life, he said he drew on his own past, recalling "that quiet desperation and that excitement" Dan feels, and said he revisited old auditions and self tapes to remember what was going through his head at the time.

The conversation then turned to Gisondo's first audition ever, for a Pizza Hut commercial. He said his mother took him to a few agencies after he kept asking to be on TV, and that he booked the job the same day. His father, he said, "thought it was for sure a scam." Gisondo added that he had assumed the job meant free Pizza Hut for life and was "truly devastated" to learn it did not, even after his mother explained he would be paid.

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