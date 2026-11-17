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Sky Arts today announced that Sky Original documentary DANGEROUS DEBUSSY (1x60) will premiere exclusively on Sky Arts and streaming service NOW on Tuesday 1 December, exploring the turbulent private life behind one of classical music's most celebrated figures through the women who loved, supported and inspired him.

Executive produced by David Harewood and produced and directed by Sabina Emrit Harper, co-founders of Section 52 Films, DANGEROUS DEBUSSY (1x60) explores the complicated man behind some of the world's most beautiful and revolutionary music, whose turbulent private life was marked by passion, betrayal and scandal.

Narrated by Bessie Carter (Bridgerton, Howard's End), the documentary reframes Debussy's story through his relationships with the women who loved, supported, and inspired him, bringing their experiences out of the shadows and revealing the complex human relationships behind his extraordinary musical legacy.

Debussy's letters are brought to life through readings by BAFTA-winning actor Adeel Akhtar (Fool Me Once, Murdered by my Father), while leading Debussy scholars Professor Barbara L. Kelly and Professor Rogé shed new light on his life and work. Celebrated pianist Cyrill Ibrahim, soprano Eyra Norman and specially arranged performances by Her Ensemble bring his enduring musical legacy vividly to life.

David Harewood, Co-Founder of Section 52 Films, says: 'At Section 52 Films, we want to explore the humanity behind the giants of classical music. Their extraordinary talent, their passions, their struggles, and that includes their flaws and mistakes. Debussy created some of the most beautiful music ever written, but his personal life was far more complicated. We want to celebrate the brilliance without shying away from the complexity, because understanding the people behind the music makes their stories all the more compelling.'

Sabina Emrit Harper, Director, says: 'Claude Debussy has always been my favourite composer. I've long considered his music among the most beautiful and romantic ever written. His influence reaches far beyond classical music, from the sweeping film scores of John Williams to the unforgettable use of Clair de lune in Twilight. More than a century later, his music continues to captivate new generations.'

Benedetta Pinelli, Commissioning Editor for Sky, says: 'At Sky Arts, we're passionate about nurturing emerging talent and supporting independent producers. Section 52 has a strong track record with us of bringing classical music documentaries to life with a distinctive, fresh approach, so when Sabina wanted to direct her first documentary, we didn't hesitate to say yes. We're delighted with the end result and incredibly proud of what Sabina and the team have achieved.'

DANGEROUS DEBUSSY (1x60') is produced by Section 52 Films. Executive produced by David Harewood and produced and directed by Sabina Emrit Harper, co-founders of Section 52 Films. The series is commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director, Unscripted for Sky, for Cécile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios & Chief Content Officer, Sky. The Commissioning Editor for Sky is Benedetta Pinelli.

DANGEROUS DEBUSSY airs exclusively on Sky Arts and NOW on 1 December.

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