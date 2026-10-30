Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Shanin Blake Premieres SHAKTI SHAKE Music Video
Director ZANE and choreographer Janeeva Pettway collaborated with Blake on the movement-driven visual.
Shanin Blake premiered the music video for 'Shakti Shake' on October 30, 2026, bringing a personal celebration of feminine power, strength and freedom to the screen. Written and produced by Blake, the song was released October 26, 2026. Its visual draws on her lifelong connection to rhythm and dance, alongside her journey toward reconnecting with herself after difficult relationships.
Blake conceived the video and served as creative director, collaborating with Director ZANE and ZANE Productions to translate her vision into a movement-driven visual.
At the heart of Shakti Shake is a return to the experiences that first connected Blake to music and movement. Growing up around drum circles, she played djembe, danced and developed an early connection to percussion. Some of her earliest dance experiences took place at ecstatic dances at a Hindu temple, where images of Shiva and Shakti left a lasting impression. Yoga teacher training later deepened her connection to those traditions.
'Shakti Shake brings me back to what I've always loved about music—playing drums, dancing and feeling free,' says Shanin Blake. 'After difficult relationships, reconnecting with myself and my own strength became an important part of my journey. I wanted to create something joyful that celebrates feminine power and gives people a reason to move, let go and feel good in their own skin.'
The song brings those influences into Blake's own musical expression, pairing her roots in rhythm with themes of self-discovery and independence. The video extends that spirit through her collaboration with ZANE, whom she first connected with in 2025. With Blake shaping the concept and creative direction, ZANE and the ZANE Productions team brought her ideas to the screen, with Pettway's choreography supporting the project's emphasis on dance and movement.
'Shanin came to this project with a deeply personal concept and a clear sense of what she wanted to express,' says Director ZANE. 'My role, alongside the ZANE Productions team, was to translate that vision into a visual experience that honors her connection to rhythm, movement and self-expression. We wanted the energy and freedom at the heart of the song to come through on screen.'
Filmed in Los Angeles in May 2026, the video features choreography by Janeeva Pettway, a Los Angeles–based professional dancer, touring artist and instructor whose performance credits include Jason Derulo, Ciara and Saweetie.
The Shakti Shake music video premiered October 30, 2026. The song is available now.
Shakti Shake Credits
Songwriting and production: Shanin Blake
Video concept and creative direction: Shanin Blake
Director: Director ZANE
Production company: ZANE Productions
Choreographer: Janeeva Pettway
Filming location and date: Los Angeles — May 3, 2026
Director ZANE is a Los Angeles–based filmmaker, producer and founder of ZANE Productions, an award-winning production company with teams in Los Angeles and New York City. His work spans music videos, commercials, branded entertainment, film and television, with projects for artists and brands including The Isley Brothers, Kool & The Gang, Marvel and Adidas. Combining creative direction with hands-on production expertise, ZANE brings a focus on performance, visual storytelling and emotional connection to each collaboration.
Photo Credit: Zane Productions
Photo Credit: Zane Productions
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