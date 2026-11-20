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Shane Beatty, winner of THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD, said he plans to use his prize money to marry his fiancee, Alexa, and to help his mother with some things at home. Beatty made the remarks during an appearance on TODAY, held on the show's plaza the morning after the finale revealed him as the winner.

Beatty, an ironworker, described the approach he took into the game. "I wanted to gain everybody's trust as a faithful and hope to be recruited as a traitor," he said, adding that he felt he "played the perfect mix between faithful and traitor." He called the result "a good blend" that he "executed perfectly."

Asked about the moment he revealed himself as a Traitor, Beatty said it was very emotional and that he received a lot of support from the cast. As for his winnings, he said marrying Alexa and helping his mom were pretty much all he had planned. The hosts encouraged viewers to catch up on the season, which is streaming on Peacock.

Beatty, a Staten Island native, was crowned the first winner of the all-civilian edition after revealing in the finale that he was a Traitor, taking the $246,300 prize pot, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld. NBC has also ordered a second season with Alan Cumming returning as host.

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