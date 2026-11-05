Seth Rogen, Brandi Carlile, Carmelo Anthony Among 2026 Anthem Awards Honorees

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The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) announced the winners of the 6th annual Anthem Awards, described as the largest and most comprehensive social impact award, presented by the Webby Awards. The announcement was made November 5, 2026.

Winners include Carmelo Anthony, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, the Matthew Perry Foundation, and more. Carmelo Anthony with Studio Resonate and SiriusXM Media, Seth & Lauren Miller Rogen, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, ABC News, The Rockefeller Foundation, Brandi Carlile, Doctors Without Borders, Subaru of America, Inc., AARP, The LEGO Group, Global Citizen, David & Michael Bronner, Matthew Perry Foundation, and Levi Strauss & Co. are among the winners announced.

Notable Gold Anthem Award winners include Carmelo Anthony with Studio Resonate and SiriusXM Media, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, ABC News, The Rockefeller Foundation, Doctors Without Borders, PFLAG National, Subaru of America, Inc., Acumen, Edelman, Onyx Impact, Johnson & Johnson, The Entertainment Industry Foundation, AARP, Monks, Bobbie, The LEGO Group, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Global Citizen, Sesame Workshop, Matthew Perry Foundation, Levi Strauss & Co., National Geographic Society, SixDegrees.org, Brown University, Noom, Inc., World Wildlife Fund, GoFundMe, Whitney Museum of American Art, and charity: water, among others.

The full list of winners, including Silver and Bronze award winners, can be found at anthemawards.com/winners.

Special Achievement Awards

The Anthem Awards also honor select individuals with Special Achievement Awards for their commitment to spurring long-lasting change. They join the ranks of past Special Achievement Winners, including Padma Lakshmi, Gloria Steinem, Misty Copeland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Billy Porter, Naomi Osaka, Dr. Jane Goodall, Pharrell Williams, Paris Hilton, Matt Damon, and more.

The 2026 Special Achievement winners include:

Seth & Lauren Miller Rogen – Advocates of the Year for their work supporting families impacted by Alzheimer's, advancing research, and changing how the disease is understood through Hilarity for Charity and their animated film Tangles.

Brandi Carlile – Entertainer of the Year for using her music and platform to champion LGBTQ+ equality, and for directing millions of dollars to grassroots organizations through the Looking Out Foundation.

Jay Shetty – Podcast of the Year for using the power of conversation on On Purpose to make personal growth, mental health, relationships, and purpose more accessible to millions around the world.

David & Michael Bronner – Vision Award for challenging the business world to embrace a more purposeful, accountable, and regenerative future, and for helping develop the Purpose Pledge to raise the standard for responsible business.

Nneka Ogwumike – Athlete of the Year for her decade of leadership as President of the WNBA Players Association, fighting for greater equity, compensation, and investment in women's sports.

Joining this year's Special Achievement Winners are KM Strategies Group, winning Agency of the Year; The LEGO Group, winning Brand of the Year; AARP, winning Nonprofit of the Year; and DoSomething, winning Small Nonprofit of the Year.

'Across the board this year, we saw a sector bouncing back from an extremely difficult 2025 with creativity and resolve,' said Patricia McLoughlin, Anthem Awards General Manager. 'From grassroots nonprofits to global brands, this year's Winners are finding new pathways for impact, like using humor to spread their message and stepping into technology to reach more people, all while staying steadfast in their mission to make the world better. Join me in congratulating the Winners of the 6th Annual Anthem Awards for setting a new standard for good.'

During this year's Anthem Community Voice Celebration, more than 67,000 votes were cast to support and celebrate the work of Anthem Finalists. Winners from this year's fan-selected Celebration include EVERY PREGNANCY, World Economic Forum, Innocence Project, Edges of Earth, Girls Who Code, Refugees International, ProtectedSeas, and more.

The Anthem Award winners were selected from over 2,500 submissions from 43 countries by leaders in the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences. This year's judges panel included Heather Elliott, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, National 4-H Council; Angie Lawry, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Colorectal Cancer Alliance; Shelby Georgis, CCO, HLK; Max Friedman, Co-Founder & CEO, Givebutter; Heather Malenshek, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Land O'Lakes, Inc.; Alex Schmider, Senior Director of Entertainment, GLAAD; Elizabeth Gray, Chief Executive Officer, National Audubon Society; Aurelia Figueroa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Breitling; Jonathan Adashek, SVP, Chief Global Affairs Officer, IBM; Megan Ranney, Dean, Yale School of Public Health; Mariko Silver, President and CEO, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; Gwynne Gauntlett Global Lead, Digital Giving + Engagement, United Nations Development Programme; Thiago Elias, EVP, Executive Director of Design, Edelman; Alexandra Gordon, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Acumen; among others.

Since 2021, the Anthem Awards have recognized individuals, companies, and organizations setting the standard for good across the globe.

About The Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards recognizes impactful brands, nonprofits, and individuals that are setting the standard for good worldwide. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Belonging & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Sustainability, Environment & Climate; and Technology. This season's partners and sponsors include NationBuilder, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, The Bloom, the Social Innovation Summit and The Nonprofit Alliance. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the 'Internet's highest honor' by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video & Film; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Software & Immersive; Social; Podcasts; Games; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, Patreon, ElevenLabs, Framer, Meta, NAACP, KPMG, The Wall Street Journal, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, The Podcast Show, and Authentic.

Find The Anthem Awards Online

Website: anthemawards.com

Instagram: @anthemawards

LinkedIn: The Anthem Awards

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