Seth Meyers Corrects Girdle-Corset Mix-Up, Bernie Sanders Voice

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Seth Meyers used a new installment of his CORRECTIONS segment on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to address mistakes made during the week of Monday, November 2. Among the errors he took up were calling a girdle a corset and sounding too much like Bernie Sanders during a bit.

The segment, labeled Episode 185, has Meyers address, in his own words, the errors that slipped into the show's broadcasts over the course of a week. This edition covers the week's monologue and sketch material, with the clothing mix-up and the Sanders impression named as two of the items corrected.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 ET/11:35 CT on NBC and streams on Peacock.

The corrections format has appeared on the program before. A previous edition covered Meyers mispronouncing Fani Willis's name and mixing up details about the ages of Chuck Grassley and Mitch McConnell.

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