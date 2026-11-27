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A first look has been released at Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Immersive Adventure, Secret Cinema's next production, taking place at the company's flagship venue in Greenwich Peninsula.

Rehearsal footage has been shared that includes sword fighting and flying sequences, giving a sense of what is billed as Secret Cinema's most ambitious show to date.

Breaking new ground for Secret Cinema, the production marks a bold departure from its traditional format. Rather than screening the full film, the experience puts live theatrical storytelling at its heart, weaving specially curated clips from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl into the action.

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