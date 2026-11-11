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Scrubs Star Reflects on Lauryn Hill, Mandy Moore, Britney Spears

The segment centers on a series of career and personal connections tied to one actor from the sitcom.

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A Scrubs cast member was the subject of a teaser-style segment on The Jennifer Hudson Show, built around three pieces of personal and professional history: growing up with Lauryn Hill, sharing a kiss with Mandy Moore, and working with Britney Spears.

The clip's title poses the connections as a question about which star of the medical sitcom they belong to. The materials provided for the segment do not name the actor, and no transcript of the conversation was available, so the specific stories behind each connection are not detailed in the source description.

The Jennifer Hudson Show is a syndicated daytime talk program hosted by Jennifer Hudson. The episode's description points viewers to local listings for broadcast times and to the show's ticketing page for studio audience access.

Details of the guest's current or upcoming projects were not included in the information accompanying the clip.

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