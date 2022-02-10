Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: THE REAL DIRTY DANCING on FOX - Tuesday, February 15, 2022

THE REAL DIRTY DANCING airing Tuesday, Feb. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Feb. 10, 2022  
Scoop: THE REAL DIRTY DANCING on FOX - Tuesday, February 15, 2022 The three remaining couples will dance to "Do you Love Me." As only two couples can make it to the finale, dance to "Time of My Life" and do the iconic lift, one couple will be eliminated in the all-new "How do you call your Loverboy?" episode of THE REAL DIRTY DANCING airing Tuesday, Feb. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Watch a preview of the series here:


