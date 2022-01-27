Scoop: PIVOTING on FOX - Thursday, February 3, 2022

Sarah, Amy and Jodie's made-up annual holiday, "D-Day," celebrates a major moment from Beverly Hills, 90210. Jodie clings to every aspect of the tradition, despite Coleen's absence. Meanwhile, Amy attempts to use the holiday as a day of respite from her family and Sarah worries she's too old to get back into the dating scene in the all-new "D-Day" episode of Pivoting, airing Thursday, February 3 (9:31-10:00 PM ET) on FOX.

Starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q, and set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, NY, single-camera comedy PIVOTING follows three women - and close-knit childhood friends - as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots will strengthen their bond and prove it's never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness.

For AMY (Coupe, "Happy Endings"), the fearless producer of a local cooking show, managing many employees comes easily. Yet, when it comes to caring for her own children - a seven-year-old boy, LUKE (Marcello Reyes), and an 18-month-old girl - she's absolutely terrified. Despite her lack of maternal instincts, her husband, HENRY (Tommy Dewey, "Casual"), a contractor who never loses his cool, perfectly counter-balances Amy in all of her flaws. Her pivot is to be a more active, present mother.

JODIE (Goodwin, "Once Upon a Time"), is a stay-at-home mom of three in a loveless marriage. Her husband is a controlling, finance-obsessed jerk, but Jodie has never even considered that the grass might be greener anywhere else. When she does, her pivot means getting in shape...and maybe more with her hot 27-year-old trainer, MATT (JT Neal, "Bless This Mess"), who gives her the attention and excitement she didn't realize she had been craving for years.

SARAH (Q, "Designated Survivor") is a successful doctor - an M.D. and Ph.D., as she will readily let anyone know. For Sarah, the loss of their friend is compounded by the recent DIVORCE from her wife. After a life filled with stress, Sarah is sent into a tailspin that launches her pivot to a simpler, and thus happier life - working as a grocery store employee.

For all three of these women, the untimely and heartbreaking death of their friend serves as the wake-up call they didn't know they needed. It forces them to look at their lives and ask themselves, is this as good as it gets? Is this where I thought I'd be at 40? Am I happy? Is anyone happy? What is happy? And is it too late to do it all differently? To press the "reset" button?

PIVOTING is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. The series is written by Liz Astrof ("The Conners," "2 BROKE Girls"), who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Tristram Shapeero also serve as executive producers.

