Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Hosted by Ken Jeong, permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and an additional rotating panel of celebrity detectives, must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges. New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the "Golden Mic," which grants them advice from one secret mystery celebrity.

In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with Rachel Platten, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck in the all-new "Episode 7: Rachel Platten, Robin Thicke, Raven Symone, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton" episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Wednesday, Feb. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Ken Jeong serve as executive producers. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM.

