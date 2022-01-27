Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Premiere of THE REAL DIRTY DANCING on FOX - Wednesday, February 2, 2022

THE REAL DIRTY DANCING airing Tuesday, Feb. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jan. 27, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Premiere of THE REAL DIRTY DANCING on FOX - Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss, this one-of-a-kind competition features celebrities reliving "Dirty Dancing's" most memorable moments, hoping to become the NEXT "Baby" and "Johnny." Set at Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge, which was the real location for the film's fictional Kellerman's Lodge, the stars will partner up and learn iconic dance routines from the Jennifer Grey-and Patrick Swayze-led movie and recreate classic scenes in the all-new "They Carried a Watermelon..." premiere episode of THE REAL DIRTY DANCING airing Tuesday, Feb. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

