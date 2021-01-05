Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FOR LIFE on ABC - Saturday, January 16, 2021

After Aaron and Roswell agree to help a young woman facing deportation for a minor crime, they realize her case could be a key to exposing a broad pattern of police corruption. Meanwhile, Jasmine begins to spend more time at Ronnie's house, and Marie grapples with the first signs of an empty nest. (TV-14, L) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/16/20)

"Collars for Dollars" is written by Terri Kopp and directed by Jono Oliver.

Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own LIFE SENTENCE for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to THE FAMILY he loves - his estranged wife (Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris) - and reclaim the life that was stolen from him.

"For Life" will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Indira Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.