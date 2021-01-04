Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, January 11, 2021
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
The 118 rush to save lives in the aftermath of a massive train derailment in the "What's Next?" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Jan. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-318) (TV-14 D, L, V) Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. In the upcoming third season, the first responders are called to action when a massive tsunami hits Santa Monica. Having suffered injuries while on the job last season, Buck struggles in rejoining the team, while a modern-day mystery unfolds as Athena reflects back on how she became a policewoman. The provocative series stars Academy and Emmy Award nominee Angela Bassett, Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Peter Krause and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt. Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman are featured in series regular roles. Additionally, WWE superstar Ronda Rousey joins the series in a recurring role. 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century FOX Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray and Kristen Reidel also serve as executive producers.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, January 24, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, January 24, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS on ABC - Sunday, January 24, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, January 21, 2021