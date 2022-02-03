Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE REAL DIRTY DANCING on FOX - Tuesday, February 8, 2022

THE REAL DIRTY DANCING airing Tuesday, Feb. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Feb. 3, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE REAL DIRTY DANCING on FOX - Tuesday, February 8, 2022 On the gazebo, the celebrity contestants recreate the famous maracas scene from "Dirty Dancing." Then, tWitch throws the contestants a twist, and one couple will be eliminated after their NEXT performance in the all-new "This is no Summer Vacation..." episode of THE REAL DIRTY DANCING airing Tuesday, Feb. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

