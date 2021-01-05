Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, January 11, 2021

The 24 women who survived the rose ceremony on arrival night discover that dating Matt is intoxicating although the atmosphere among the women is plain toxic. Matt's adventurous first date with Bri triggers an emotional bombshell between the other jealous women, including Victoria. The largest group date in Bachelor history has 18 women dress up for a wedding photo shoot, with Matt as the groom kissing his brides. Sarah is thrilled to join Matt on a romantic ride aboard a 1930s biplane, but the love-struck bachelorette is having a difficult time seeing him with other ladies, leading to multiple women spiraling out of control.

The 24 women who will vie for Matt's heart are the following:

Abigail, 25, a client financial manager from Beaverton, Ore.Alana, 26, a photographer from Toronto, Ontario, CanadaAnna, 24, a copywriter from Chicago, Ill.Bri, 24, a communications manager from San Francisco, Calif.Chelsea, 28, a runway model from Brooklyn, N.Y.Illeana, 25, a health food developer from New York City, N.Y.Jessenia, 27, a social media marketer from San Antonio, TexasKaili, 26, a hostess from Chicago, Ill.Katie, 29, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Wash.Khaylah, 28, a healthcare advocate from Durham, N.C.Kit, 21, a fashion entrepreneur from New York City, N.Y.Kristin, 27, an attorney from Jersey City, N.J.Lauren, 29, a corporate attorney from Miami, Fla.Magi, 32, a pharmacist from Adwa, EthiopiaMari, 24, a marketing director from Odenton, Md.Marylynn, 28, an event coordinator from Studio City, Calif.MJ, 23, a hairstylist from Hudson, OhioPieper, 23, a graduate student from Happy Valley, Ore.Rachael, 24, a graphic designer from Cumming, Ga.Sarah, 24, a broadcast journalist from San Diego, Calif.Serena C., 24, a flight attendant from San Francisco, Calif.Serena P., 22, a publicist from Toronto, Ontario, CanadaSydney, 28, a marketing specialist from Nashville, Tenn.Victoria, 27, a queen from Los Angeles, Calif.

After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for "The Bachelorette," Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor." Matt is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging legion of fans can't wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time during this historic season.

