Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, February 13, 2022

Bob gets roped into a road trip with Teddy. Meanwhile, Linda and the kids compete for the title of Employee of the Day in the "Driving Big Dummy" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Feb. 13 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

BOB'S BURGERS returns to FOX for its 12th season this fall. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who help him run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.

In addition to its 2021 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category every year since 2012, and won the award twice, in 2014 and 2017. In 2020, H. Jon Benjamin won the Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production. Additionally, BOB'S BURGERS reached its milestone 200th episode last season.

Season 12 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes, as well as all-new and returning guest voices, including Molly Shannon, Sarah Silverman, Zach Galifianakis, Megan Mullally, Stephanie Beatriz, Jenny Slate, Will Forte and Joe Lo Truglio.

BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Kelvin Yu also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.

Watch a clip here: