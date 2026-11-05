Scarlett Johansson on Building Her Accent for PAPER TIGER

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Scarlett Johansson spoke about developing her accent for the new crime thriller PAPER TIGER during an appearance on TODAY. The two-time Oscar nominee also previewed the noir-mystery feel of her upcoming animated movie RAY GUNN.

The conversation centered on the preparation behind her role in PAPER TIGER, with Johansson addressing how the accent came together for the film. PAPER TIGER has also come up in recent coverage of its cast: as previously reported, Miles Teller discussed the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said it was inspired by the life of director James Gray.

Johansson also turned to RAY GUNN, describing the noir-mystery atmosphere of the animated project, which is listed as an upcoming release in the interview materials.

The segment closed on a lighter note. Al Roker presented Johansson with a Fifth Weather Robe, modeled on the Saturday Night Live Five-timers Club jacket, in recognition of how many times she has tracked the forecast on the program.

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