Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Scarlett Johansson on Building Her Accent for PAPER TIGER
The two-time Oscar nominee also received a Fifth Weather Robe from Al Roker.
Scarlett Johansson spoke about developing her accent for the new crime thriller PAPER TIGER during an appearance on TODAY. The two-time Oscar nominee also previewed the noir-mystery feel of her upcoming animated movie RAY GUNN.
The conversation centered on the preparation behind her role in PAPER TIGER, with Johansson addressing how the accent came together for the film. PAPER TIGER has also come up in recent coverage of its cast: as previously reported, Miles Teller discussed the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said it was inspired by the life of director James Gray.
Johansson also turned to RAY GUNN, describing the noir-mystery atmosphere of the animated project, which is listed as an upcoming release in the interview materials.
The segment closed on a lighter note. Al Roker presented Johansson with a Fifth Weather Robe, modeled on the Saturday Night Live Five-timers Club jacket, in recognition of how many times she has tracked the forecast on the program.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode