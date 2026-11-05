 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Scarlett Johansson on Building Her Accent for PAPER TIGER

The two-time Oscar nominee also received a Fifth Weather Robe from Al Roker.

By:


Scarlett Johansson spoke about developing her accent for the new crime thriller PAPER TIGER during an appearance on TODAY. The two-time Oscar nominee also previewed the noir-mystery feel of her upcoming animated movie RAY GUNN.

The conversation centered on the preparation behind her role in PAPER TIGER, with Johansson addressing how the accent came together for the film. PAPER TIGER has also come up in recent coverage of its cast: as previously reported, Miles Teller discussed the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said it was inspired by the life of director James Gray.

Johansson also turned to RAY GUNN, describing the noir-mystery atmosphere of the animated project, which is listed as an upcoming release in the interview materials.

The segment closed on a lighter note. Al Roker presented Johansson with a Fifth Weather Robe, modeled on the Saturday Night Live Five-timers Club jacket, in recognition of how many times she has tracked the forecast on the program.

Recent Articles
Photos: RAY GUNN to Make West Coast Premiere at AFI FEST
Photos: RAY GUNN to Make West Coast Premiere at AFI FEST
10/26/2026
Miles Teller Says Tom Cruise Confirmed Top Gun 3
Miles Teller Says Tom Cruise Confirmed Top Gun 3
11/5/2026
Peacock Greenlights ASSASSINS Series From Scarlett Johansson
10/13/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
More Hot Shows Discounts