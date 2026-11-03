Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Satellite Collective to Launch ORBIT Film Festival in Tribeca, New York City
Two days of public screenings, filmmaker panels, an opening night production and an awards ceremony are planned.
Satellite Collective is announcing the launch of the inaugural ORBIT Film Festival, coming to Tribeca, New York City, on May 14 and 15, 2027. Submissions are now open on FilmFreeway.
Most festivals want the newest film. SCOFF wants the best one. Filmmakers can submit work from any point in their careers, with no premiere requirement and no budget limits. The festival is accepting Narrative Shorts and Documentary Shorts up to 40 minutes, and Short Shorts up to five minutes, including dance films and music videos.
The grand prize is $2,500. The festival also offers a $1,000 ORBIT Launch Mentorship Award for a filmmaker turning a short into a feature, and a $500 Made in NY Prize. Over two days, audiences can expect public screening blocks, filmmaker panels, an immersive opening night production, an awards ceremony and a party organizers promise will be worth staying up for.
'The ORBIT Fellowship gives filmmakers mentorship, financial infrastructure and a way into larger productions. SCOFF is the public side of that work, with a community, screenings and industry recognition to help launch their films. We believe empowered artists make empowering art, and we want to give them a stage,' said Lora Robertson, Executive Director of Satellite Collective.
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