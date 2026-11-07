Sarah Paulson Discusses Harryween Merch, Walk of Fame Star and ALL'S FAIR Season 2

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Sarah Paulson discussed buying a large amount of Harry Styles merchandise at Harryween, receiving her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and what viewers can expect from ALL'S FAIR Season 2 during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The sit-down with host Jimmy Fallon also included a Rotten Tomatoes prediction for the show's second season.

In the first clip, Paulson talks through her Harryween shopping haul, then turns to the Walk of Fame star. The segment closes with a look ahead at ALL'S FAIR Season 2, the Hulu legal comedy in which she appears alongside Glenn Close.

The second video shows Paulson and Fallon playing "What's Behind Me?" The two take turns giving each other clues to guess the random scenes happening behind them before the clock runs out. One example scene described for the game is "Hillary Clinton balancing on Bruce Springsteen's head."

ALL'S FAIR follows the attorneys of Grant, Ronson & Greene through a series of high-profile divorce cases, pairing courtroom storylines with the personal and professional entanglements of its characters. The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Cauã Reymond, with Paulson and Close. It is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Season 2 is streaming on Hulu, with new episodes arriving on Wednesdays.

Paulson's Tonight Show visit follows another recent ALL'S FAIR appearance on the program. Niecy Nash-Betts recalled telling Rihanna she had dressed as her for Halloween, and discussed her friendships with her castmates and filming the second season. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC and streams on Peacock.

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