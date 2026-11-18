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Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson rises to power as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the trailer and key art for FRISCO KING, the highly-anticipated original series from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan. The series premieres December 18 with two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday, exclusively on Paramount+.

Written by Taylor Sheridan and produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, FRISCO KING follows seasoned New Orleans gangster Lee Washington as he lands in Frisco, Texas, and discovers a hustler's playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia. Recruiting an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver, and a growing network of eccentric partners, Lee transforms small hustles into big business. But, every new score raises the stakes, and as his influence grows, so do the risks, forcing Lee to stay one grift ahead. Frisco may not know it yet, but its new king has arrived.

In addition to Samuel L. Jackson, the series stars: Asa Germann as Teddy, a sharp, savvy, entrepreneurial college dropout who becomes Lee's protégé; Kai Caster as Keith, a Texas-bred polite valet at the local Sandman Hotel recruited by Lee; Lilah Pate as London and Savanna Gann as Avery, local cheerleaders recruited by Lee who are not afraid to use their charm to get what they want. Sylvester Stallone also makes a special appearance.

FRISCO KING is executive produced by Oscar nominees Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone and Samuel L. Jackson. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Keith Cox also executive produce. In addition to executive producing, Christina Alexandra Voros and Michael Friedman both directed four episodes with Voros directing the pilot.

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage: FRISCO KING to Premiere on Paramount+ With Samuel L. Jackson.





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