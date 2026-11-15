"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Samantha Sloyan Discusses Playing Overprotective Mom in CARRIE
The actor talked about the role of Margaret in the Stephen King adaptation and her scenes opposite Summer H. Howell.
Samantha Sloyan spoke about taking on the role of Margaret, the overprotective and extremely religious mother in Prime Video's new CARRIE mini-series, during a Saturday TODAY appearance. Sloyan also discussed what it was like working with Summer H. Howell, who plays her daughter in the series.
The mini-series is based on Stephen King's debut novel and follows a teenage girl with telekinetic powers who is bullied at school and isolated from the world by her mother. Margaret's tight grip on her daughter's life is central to the story, and Sloyan's conversation centered on the dynamic between the two characters.
Prime Video's version of the story is set in the present day rather than the era in which the novel was first published, as BroadwayWorld reported when the trailer was released ahead of the series' Oct. 7 premiere. The series keeps the central premise intact while updating the setting for contemporary life.
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