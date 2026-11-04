Sam Raimi and Decentralized Pictures Announce Horror Short Film Award With $25,000 Prize

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Director Sam Raimi and Decentralized Pictures (DCP), the nonprofit dedicated to empowering emerging filmmakers, have announced the Sam Raimi Horror Award, a short film award aimed at helping the next great horror director bring a short film to life. Recognizing a rising storyteller who projects a unique perspective on horror, the award package includes $25,000 to produce a short horror film, mentoring support, P&A support and distribution of the completed film on the upcoming DCP+ streaming platform.

Any aspiring horror director can submit a compelling short video sample demonstrating their creative perspective, storytelling ability, and production capabilities on horror. The DCP community will view and vote on which films will be listed as finalists, and Raimi and the DCP board will pick the winner from that list.

A horror icon whose appeal spans generations, from the 'Evil Dead' franchise to 'Darkman', 'Drag Me to Hell' and the recent survival horror hit 'Send Help', Raimi's unique style has consistently demonstrated how horror can be used not only to frighten, but to build unforgettable stories, explore powerful ideas, and tell deeply human stories that stay with audiences for years to come. This award aims to identify a director with a novel approach to horror. Applicants are encouraged to explore the horror genre in original and unconventional ways, whether psychological, supernatural, visceral, comedic or an entirely unexpected direction.

'This collaboration with Decentralized Pictures to help elevate promising filmmaking talent has been both a professional and personal passion of mine,' said Sam Raimi. 'I can't wait to discover the next standout horror visionary that will have audiences screaming in fright and delight.'

Submission Requirements

Submission Fee: $25 (Fee is for community review compensation)

Short Video: A compelling short video sample demonstrating the filmmaker's creative perspective, storytelling ability, and production capabilities. This may be a previously produced scene, short film excerpt, visual sample, teaser, or proof of concept.

Project Description: One-page document or lookbook describing the film the applicant wishes to produce (synopsis, visual references, etc.)

100% of the award submission fees are distributed for moderation and peer reviews, creating an essential incentive to encourage more community engagement. The platform is entirely free to join and start reviewing, allowing submission fees to be earned directly through active participation. This ensures the platform remains accessible to creators from all economic backgrounds without requiring a direct submission purchase. By redistributing this fee to members of the DCP community, DCP seeks to make access to the film industry more democratic, inviting the public to decide the projects that are most deserving of recognition.

Timeline and Selection

Submissions are open now through December 31, with the community review period ending 14 days after submissions close. The finalists will be announced shortly after the review period ends. Sam Raimi, Roman Coppola, Jed Shepherd, Eduardo Sanchez, Leo Matchett and Emma Raimi will select the final recipient.

Following the success of the nonprofit's recent Sofia Coppola Short Film Award and the recently announced Kevin Smith Casting Award, DCP continues the trend of democratizing access to filmmaking using a community-driven selection process. Full eligibility and submission requirements for the Sam Raimi Horror Film Award can be found at: https://app.decentralized.pictures/awards/6aeb3e0f1cd327aff901e346.

By entering, each entrant warrants and represents the following with respect to their Submission: (a) entrant is the sole and exclusive owner of the Submission; (b) the Submission will not infringe on any rights (including, without limitation any intellectual property rights) of any third parties; (c) any third parties appearing in the Submission have given entrant appropriate consent and used as permitted herein; and (d) all information the entrant provided herein is true and accurate.

Rules subject to change at any time without warning at DCP's sole discretion.

About Decentralized Pictures

Decentralized Pictures (DCP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to enable the next generation of independent filmmakers through funding, mentorship, and community-driven discovery. Founded with the support of legendary film studio American Zoetrope, Decentralized Pictures benefits from a network of leading filmmakers and industry professionals who help mentor and support selected projects. Since its launch, DCP has awarded millions in grants and financing award support to independent filmmakers, helping emerging voices gain the resources needed to bring their projects to life.

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