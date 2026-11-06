Sam Nivola Talks Swingers Habit and White Lotus Storyline

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Sam Nivola talked about his new Hulu show PHONY, his habit of watching the movie Swingers once every two weeks, and his memorable storyline on The White Lotus during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Nivola told host Jimmy Kimmel about reading online theories related to his projects and about visiting Los Angeles. He also said he has never met Jon Favreau, despite his regular rewatching of Swingers. The conversation turned to The White Lotus, where Nivola discussed his storyline on the series and how he found out about it.

Nivola also brought a clip from a mishap that took place while filming PHONY, which streams on Hulu. The footage served as the centerpiece of the discussion about the new series and what happened on set.

The segment is one of several recent conversations on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program hosted and executive produced by Kimmel. In a recent appearance, Paul Bettany discussed an on-set injury to his eye and his new Disney+ series VisionQuest, as reported by BroadwayWorld.

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