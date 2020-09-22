STILL STANDING Photo Exhibit Extends Sale Date Through September 30

Photo Sales Benefit International Cinematographers Guild Hardship Fund

Due to brisk sales, the online photo sale "Still Standing" is still standing. The unique photo presentation, which represents the diverse personal work and artistry of 80 still photographers employed in the motion picture/television/streaming world, has extended its sale dates through September 30, 2020 (https://600stillstanding.com).



All proceeds from sales of the photographs on display benefit the International Cinematographers Guild Hardship Fund (https://www.icg600.com). That endowment provides emergency financial assistance to members of the ICG who, like many workers the world over, are facing unprecedented hard times during this ongoing global pandemic.

The exhibit includes over 200 selections from the personal galleries of these artists, focusing on fine art, music, street, abstract, portraits, still life, and other images that represent their talents behind the lens. Each photographer's work is accompanied by a brief bio of their career along with their personal website address.



The exhibit was curated by a trio of industry professionals, including Aline Smithson (www.lenscratch.com; www.alinesmithson.com), Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Lenscratch; Kim Gottlieb-Walker (www.lenswoman.com), a longtime set photographer who has built a distinctive portfolio that includes some of the most notable musicians and personalities of the '60s and '70s; and Lisa Guerriero (www.lisaguerrierophotography.com), a documentary and editorial photographer who is a regular curator for the Women in Street Photo Collective and The Photo Motel Artists Collective.



In the sale's first two weeks online, popular choices, with multiple copies sold, included Dean Hendler's "Aviation" and "Hollywood Sign," Melinda Sue Gordon's "Cadillac Mecca," Barbara Kinney's "First Ladies," Neil Jacobs' "Jazz Musician and Composer John Coltrane," Tom Griscom's "John Lewis Funeral" and Sandy Morris' "Red Dress #5."



The Print Studio at Film Solutions in Los Angeles (www.filmsolutions.com) has partnered with ICG to oversee printing (9X12 format) of every photograph purchased from the exhibit. Aside from their work in the entertainment field, many of these photographers regularly collaborate with this prominent lab to ensure their images are perfectly processed prior to their use in global consumer and social media campaigns.



The German paper company Hahnemühle FineArt GmbH (https://www.hahnemuehle.com/en/index.html) has partnered with "Still Standing" and Film Solutions to best present the works of this diverse group of artists. Every purchased photograph will be printed on their archival Photo Rag Baryta 325gsm paper. An open edition limited specifically for this September, 2020, benefit event, each print will arrive with a Certificate of Authenticity.



The International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600 of the International Alliance of Theater and Stage Employees (IATSE), is a labor union dedicated to the improvement of the social and economic conditions of workers engaged in photography and recording images of all kinds for production and related crafts. The Local 600 Hardship Fund provides financial help to Local 600 members with demonstrated need.

