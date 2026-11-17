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Natasha, Michelle and Sabrina, the hosts of the podcast S.I.T. (Sistas Inspiring Transformation), returned to the Tamron Hall Show to discuss how they are using their voices to inspire change and to detail their Prom Dress Project, an effort that has provided dresses and a special prom experience for young women in need.

The three women are members of what the show calls the Tam Fam. Their connection to the program began when they met Tamron Hall while attending as part of her studio audience, and they later invited her to appear on their podcast. The segment brought them back to the show's stage as guests rather than audience members.

During the conversation, the hosts spoke about the mission behind S.I.T. and how the podcast serves as a platform for transformation and encouragement. They also described the Prom Dress Project, which supplies young women who might not otherwise be able to afford a dress with formal wear and a prom night experience.

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