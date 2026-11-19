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Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch stopped by TODAY to preview Season 57 of SESAME STREET, naming some of the guests who will visit the neighborhood. Abby and Elmo said the season includes appearances from Ms. Larson and cast members from SNL.

Asked about special visitors, Elmo and Abby said, "We have a lot of big people come by Sesame Street." They mentioned Ms. Larson and added that friends from SNL came by, naming Keenan, Mikey, Sara and Ashley. The hosts noted that the series is in its 57th season. Big Bird also said he loves mornings because a new day is "a chance to meet people and see good friends, old friends too," while Oscar said he does not mind early mornings, especially after little sleep.

The conversation also turned to kindness, one of the themes in the new season. Abby described kindness as letting friends and neighbors know you care, including by giving a hug or listening to someone having a big feeling. The characters also described the Buddy Rock, a painted rock on Sesame Street that signals a person has something to share. Abby said her little brother Rudy sat on the rock when he was feeling left out, and the group went to help him feel better.

Looking ahead, Elmo and Abby said they will appear on TODAY for Thanksgiving, and Abby previewed a line she has practiced for the parade. The new season of SESAME STREET begins on a Monday in November.

The characters have appeared on TODAY before. In a previous segment, Abby and Grover showed what they pack in their emergency go-bags as part of a Sesame Workshop initiative on severe weather preparedness.

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