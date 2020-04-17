SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Will Not Return With New Episode This Weekend

Despite the successful 'At Home' format that aired last weekend, Saturday Night Live will not return this weekend, Saturday, April 18, with a new program.

SNL returned last week after an extended hiatus due to Covid-19. The 'SNL at Home' program was hosted by Tom Hanks and featured sketches filmed in the cast's respective homes, celebrity guests and a Weekend Update segment.

There is no word on when the show will return with new material.





