Rose Byrne on Accent Training and Dark Material in THE GOOD DAUGHTER

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Rose Byrne spoke about the vocal training she completed to master her accent for the miniseries THE GOOD DAUGHTER during an appearance on TODAY. The Australian actor, a Golden Globe winner, also addressed how she handles dark subject matter in her recent projects.

THE GOOD DAUGHTER is a thriller based on Karin Slaughter's novel of the same name. Byrne described her approach to heavy material on set, saying, 'It keeps a lighter tone when the material tends to be darker. You sort of work harder to make it lighter in between takes.'

According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the limited series follows sisters Charlotte, played by Meghann Fahy, and Samantha, played by Byrne, who have spent 20 years piecing together lives fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte, now a lawyer like her father, is the first witness on the scene. The cast also includes Brendan Gleeson, Olivia Williams, and Harper Steele, and all episodes are set to premiere November 12 on Peacock.

Byrne has recently been discussing the series elsewhere as well, including a conversation with Seth Meyers that touched on her Tony-nominated turn in Fallen Angels. Read more about that appearance.

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