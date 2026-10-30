 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Rose Byrne Talks THE GOOD DAUGHTER and Recalls Her Derek Jeter Encounter

The actress also opens up about her co-stars Meghann Fahy and Harper Steele during her Late Night appearance.

By:



An unexpected run-in with Derek Jeter came up alongside new television work during a recent appearance by Rose Byrne. Byrne sat down with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss her family's Halloween plans, her role in THE GOOD DAUGHTER, and a stage credit that earned her a Tony nomination.

In the first clip, Byrne talks about starring in THE GOOD DAUGHTER alongside Meghann Fahy and Harper Steele, describing her work on the project to Meyers. The conversation also touches on her Tony-nominated role in Fallen Angels, giving Meyers and viewers a sense of the range of projects Byrne has recently taken on across television and stage. The Derek Jeter encounter she describes is folded into the same sit-down, offering a personal anecdote alongside the career updates.

A second appearance, also from Late Night with Seth Meyers, finds Byrne continuing the conversation about THE GOOD DAUGHTER with Meyers. The additional footage keeps the focus on the series, rounding out the discussion from the first segment without repeating the same ground.

Both segments were taped for Late Night with Seth Meyers and center on Byrne's work in THE GOOD DAUGHTER, with the Jeter story and Fallen Angels nomination providing additional detail on her recent and past credits.

Recent Articles
THE POWER OF TV: CREATING WITH CARE Will Bring Creators and Advocates Together
THE POWER OF TV: CREATING WITH CARE Will Bring Creators and Advocates Together
10/15/2026
THE GOOD DAUGHTER to Debut Official Trailer on Peacock
THE GOOD DAUGHTER to Debut Official Trailer on Peacock
10/6/2026
THE GOOD DAUGHTER to Premiere on Peacock Starring Rose Byrne
THE GOOD DAUGHTER to Premiere on Peacock Starring Rose Byrne
9/10/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts