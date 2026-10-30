Rose Byrne Talks THE GOOD DAUGHTER and Recalls Her Derek Jeter Encounter

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An unexpected run-in with Derek Jeter came up alongside new television work during a recent appearance by Rose Byrne. Byrne sat down with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss her family's Halloween plans, her role in THE GOOD DAUGHTER, and a stage credit that earned her a Tony nomination.

In the first clip, Byrne talks about starring in THE GOOD DAUGHTER alongside Meghann Fahy and Harper Steele, describing her work on the project to Meyers. The conversation also touches on her Tony-nominated role in Fallen Angels, giving Meyers and viewers a sense of the range of projects Byrne has recently taken on across television and stage. The Derek Jeter encounter she describes is folded into the same sit-down, offering a personal anecdote alongside the career updates.

A second appearance, also from Late Night with Seth Meyers, finds Byrne continuing the conversation about THE GOOD DAUGHTER with Meyers. The additional footage keeps the focus on the series, rounding out the discussion from the first segment without repeating the same ground.

Both segments were taped for Late Night with Seth Meyers and center on Byrne's work in THE GOOD DAUGHTER, with the Jeter story and Fallen Angels nomination providing additional detail on her recent and past credits.

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