NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) announced that Ronnie Specter, an Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning make-up artist, and Lola Kemp, an Emmy-nominated hair stylist, will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 14th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, presented by L'Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty. The honorees will receive their awards at the MUAHS gala on Saturday, February 20, 2027, at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.

The MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Awards honor a Make-Up artist and a Hair Stylist for their acclaimed body of work, exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry, and outstanding service to their union or craft.

'Ronnie Specter and Lola Kemp have inspired generations of Make-Up artists and Hair Stylists through their extraordinary work and artistry. It is a privilege to celebrate their remarkable legacies and honor them both with the MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Award,' said Julie Socash, President of the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild.

Ronnie Specter

Journeyman Make-Up artist Ronnie Specter has spent more than 40 years bringing her artistry to the screen, with over 105 credits to her name. Her work earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story, and an Academy Award nomination for her Make-Up work for Michelle Pfeiffer's portrayal of Catwoman in Batman Returns. A member of Local 706, she has served as personal Make-Up artist to Michelle Pfeiffer for more than 25 years and to Kim Basinger for over 20 years.

Her additional credits include White Oleander, One Fine Day, The Age of Innocence, 8 Mile, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Fabulous Baker Boys, Wolf, What Lies Beneath, Stardust, I Am Sam, Hairspray, Dark Shadows, The Family, The Wizard of Lies, What Women Want, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, among many others. Beyond her entertainment career, she devotes her time to Shriners Children's, charities supporting abused children, and animal rescue.

Lola Kemp

Lola Kemp is a Journeyman Hair Stylist whose career spanned more than five decades in film and television. A trailblazer in the industry, she became the first woman of color to work as a Hair Stylist behind the camera, paving the way for future generations.

Following an interview with Bud Sweeney, she began working in television on The Carol Burnett Show and The Sonny & Cher Show. Her work earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Backstairs at the White House.

Equally accomplished in comedy and drama, she also worked on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Phyllis, and served as Lily Tomlin's personal hair stylist on The Lily Tomlin Show. As a department head, her feature film credits include Blacula, The Color Purple, Cobra, and Bird, reflecting the range of her work. She also broke new ground with her work on one of the first live-action video games of the 1990s, Noir: A Shadowy Thriller.

About the MUAHS Awards

The MUAHS Awards recognize outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, television specials, children's and teen programming, commercials and music videos, and live theater. In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Awards, the Guild also honors exceptional talent with a Distinguished Artisan Award.

MUAHS is sponsored by Presenting: L'Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty; Premier: Ardell; Platinum: Le Mieux; Gold: Codex Labs; Silver: Graham Beauty; Gift Bag: Cinema Secrets.

For MUAHS Awards news and announcements, visit www.local706.org. For questions about awards submissions and eligibility, contact MUAHSAwardsSupport@IngleDodd.com.

About Local 706

Chartered in November 1937, the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) represents more than 2,300 make-up artists and hair stylists working in feature films, television, commercials, music videos, and live theater. The Guild recognizes professional excellence through its annual MUAHS Awards and offers For Your Consideration opportunities through its official member-only publication, website, email, and social media platforms.

For the latest updates, visit Local706.org or follow #MUAHSawards and @muahs_awards on TikTok, X, and Threads.

Awards submissions are accepted online through the MUAHS Awards Submissions platform. Sponsorship, advertising and ticket inquiries can be directed to IngleDodd Media at MUAHSAwards@IngleDodd.com or 310.207.4410, ext. 245.







Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone