Ron Howard Discusses Richard Avedon Documentary and Rare Footage

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Director Ron Howard is turning his lens on photographer Richard Avedon in his latest project, a documentary about the life and legacy of an artist described as one of the most influential photographers of the 20th century. Howard discussed the film on TODAY, pointing to what drew him to Avedon's story and to the material he was able to include.

Howard said the film draws on never-before-seen footage of Avedon and interviews with people who had a front-row seat to his creative process. That access to people who watched Avedon work is central to how the documentary approaches its subject.

Describing what interested him in Avedon, Howard said, "His journey was so creative and, in many ways, courageous." He added that Avedon "had an idea that he wanted to express, he was a storyteller, so I really began to relate to that."

The conversation centered on the documentary itself, with Howard focusing on Avedon's path as an artist and the personal connection he felt to the way Avedon approached telling stories through his work.

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