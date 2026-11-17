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Roku and the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters announced 'Harlem Globetrotters 100th Anniversary Special,' a milestone production celebrating 100 years of the legendary team that forever transformed the world of sports and entertainment, in partnership with UNINTERRUPTED, a label of Fulwell Entertainment. The one-hour documentary-style special will feature archival footage and have exclusive behind-the-scenes access to former and current Harlem Globetrotter stars, who will share their unique experiences traveling the world, as well as NBA talent, comedians, and historians who will speak to what the team meant to America and beyond. 'Harlem Globetrotters 100th Anniversary Special' is set to premiere early 2027 on Roku.

'The Harlem Globetrotters pioneered the fusion of sports and entertainment, and after 100 years, they're still a true cultural institution,' said Sean Boyle, Roku Originals. 'We're thrilled to partner with the Harlem Globetrotters, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and the UNINTERRUPTED team to explore this iconic legacy and the present-day influence of this special team.'

'The legacy of the Harlem Globetrotters is special, and we are honored to bring it to life in this film celebrating the 100 years of excellence and joy they bring to the world of sports. Their impact on culture and the game of basketball is tremendous, and we are excited to partner with the Roku team to share this film widely,' said Jamal Henderson, executive producer of the film.

'In partnership with Roku and LeBron James and Maverick Carter's UNINTERRUPTED Productions, we've created a love letter to millions of Harlem Globetrotter fans around the world,' said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. 'The significance of having arguably the greatest basketball player ever involved in a project showcasing a team that broke barriers and set the stage for the global game that we consume today is not lost upon us. It inspires us to continuously elevate our impact, serve as global Ambassadors of Goodwill, and bring love and joy wherever we go.'

For over a century, the Harlem Globetrotters combine jaw-dropping athleticism, larger-than-life personalities, and nonstop fun, having entertained more than 148 million fans across 123 countries and territories. Bringing a one-of-a-kind brand of basketball to generations of fans over the last 100 years, the Globetrotters have pioneered some of basketball's most iconic moves. Roku and UNINTERRUPTED celebrate this legacy that goes far beyond the game, presenting an inside look at the cultural phenomenon for the Harlem Globetrotters' 100th anniversary.

The special is executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Gabe Turner, Ri-Karlo Handy, Christopher Dillon, Jamal Henderson, Keith Dawkins, Bronwen O'Keefe, Tiffany Cumbry, and Matt Rissmiller, with Khadija Bush serving as co-executive producer. The project is overseen by Sean Boyle on behalf of Roku.

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. Today, it is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, Dec. 2025). As an open distribution platform, Roku connects viewers to the content they love, enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences through advertising and subscriptions, and provides advertisers with unique capabilities to reach and engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku-made TVs are available at major retailers, and licensed Roku TV models are sold by leading TV brands in more than 15 countries around the world. Roku also owns and operates The Roku Channel, the home of premium and free entertainment; Howdy, a low-cost subscription service; and Frndly TV, a live TV streaming service. Roku is part of FOX Digital Platforms, a division of Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX), a media and technology company that produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.

About UNINTERRUPTED

Founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, UNINTERRUPTED is the award-winning athlete storytelling brand from Fulwell Entertainment. Built on the belief that athletes are more than the game, UNINTERRUPTED creates original series, documentaries, podcasts, and live experiences that elevate athletes' voices while celebrating the stories and legacies that shape sport. Its slate includes Mind the Game, Starting 5, Top Class, and What's My Name: Muhammad Ali.

UNINTERRUPTED is part of Fulwell Entertainment, which creates and grows entertainment IP, franchises, and communities for the world's leading talent, brands, and institutions.

For more information, follow @UNINTERRUPTED on all social platforms.

About The World-famous Harlem Globetrotters / Herschend Entertainment Studios

Celebrating over 100 years of excellence, The Harlem Globetrotters are THE originators of using sport to deliver goodwill, excitement, showmanship, and athleticism to a global audience. Since 1926, with a legacy of elite talent that has included many of the greatest stars of men's and women's basketball from college (HBCU, Division I, II, III, NAIA, JUCO) and the pros (NBA, WNBA, Euroleague, and more) the Globetrotters are the first team in history to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories, across six continents, and surpassing over 400+ games played each year around the world.

The award-winning organization, currently holds an unprecedented 80+ Guinness World Records, the most of any professional sports team, and has expanded its media footprint to make the brand available to fans on every platform. From EMMY nominated broadcast shows, specials, and feature films, to their own FAST channel, as well as reimagining the brand in apparel, retail, sporting goods, memorabilia, and collectible spaces through a broad collection of new partnerships…the Harlem Globetrotters' brand continue to grow. Content and distribution partners include; NBCUniversal, Telemundo, Vizio, ROKU, Fulwell, Hearst Media Production Group, Hidden Pictures, Vantage Pictures, Aspire TV, and Soul Publishing. Commercial partnerships include; Coca Cola Company, Spalding, and McDonalds and consumer products & retail programs in collaboration with IMG globally, include Zara, Target, Walmart, Tesco, ASOS, Next, NetShoes, Jerry Leigh, OVO, Shoe Palace, Philcos, Super Break Sports and National Bobblehead Hall of Fame. Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, and now serving The Official Ambassadors of Goodwill for the United Nations. The global brand has held the distinct honor of meeting with countless world leaders and dignitaries including, Pope Leo XIV, President Barack Obama, revolutionary and philanthropist, Nelson Mandela, just to name a few. The Harlem Globetrotters leverage their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts globally around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnerships with the likes of the NBA Retired Players Association, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, United Nations: Food & Agricultural Organization, Operation Homefront, as well as serving in humanitarian missions to countless developing nations.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters and the Tour, visit their official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com.

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