Rochelle Jordan Releases DISC 4 of Through The Wall Remix Series

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The critically acclaimed British-Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Rochelle Jordan has released Disc 4 on Friday, November 13, part of her new disc series composed of five EPs referred to as Discs 1-5, via EMPIRE. Additionally, she announced she will be releasing the Through The Wall Remix Anthology on December 11th. The Anthology will house an entire series of discs including the last project, Disc 5, and arrive with a special edition boxset. The series celebrates the success of Jordan's critically acclaimed album, Through The Wall, which has catapulted her as a major force in the modern pop arena. Jordan handpicked all of the artists involved in the series, made up of some of today's most visionary artists and producers.

Disc 4 features remixes from Two Soul Fusion (Louie Vega & Josh Milan), Holly, Byron the Aquarius and Awsumo.

Disc 4 Tracklist

1. 'The Boy' (Louie Vega, Josh Milan, 2SoulFusion Dub Remix)

2. 'On 2 Something' (Holly Remix)

3. 'The Boy' (Byron the Aquarius Remix)

4. 'Close 2 Me' (Awsumo Remix)

Listen to the Series

Disc 4

Disc 3

Disc 2

Disc 1

Through The Wall

For this year's Grammy's, Through The Wall was submitted for Album Of The Year and Dance/Electronic Album, 'Ladida' for Dance/Electronic Recording, 'The Boy' for Dance Pop Recording, 'Bite The Bait' for R&B Solo Performance and R&B Song, and 'I'm Your Muse' (Ron Trent Remix) for Remixed Recording.

Most recently, Jordan had a conversation about her journey with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Radio 1 show and delivered a performance of her tracks 'Bite The Bait' and 'Ladida.' She also wrapped her tour opening on Suki Waterhouse's North American run, and later this year she will be hosting a special show at Art Basel in Miami on December 3rd to celebrate the release of the Disc series, with performances from some of the featured artists.

Recently, Jordan was enlisted by Mariah Carey to release a newly reimagined version of 'Didn't Mean To Turn You On' produced by KLSH as part of the announcement for the re-release of Carey's Glitter album, which was released last month via Def Jam Records/UMe. The collaboration sees the two voices join forces for the first time. To mark the milestone, Glitter returns to vinyl for the first time since its original release, alongside an expanded Digital Deluxe Edition featuring 15 additional tracks, including rare and previously unreleased recordings. Find more information about the album and the release here.

Following the release of Through The Wall, Jordan has experienced success throughout 2025 and into 2026. Earlier this year she graced the covers of FADER and NOTION, while Pitchfork named the album a Best New Music release and PASTE called it 'the best pop record of 2025,' with praise also from FADER, Dazed, NME, Resident Advisor, OKAYPLAYER, MTV and others. Upon its debut, the album placed Jordan among the 100 R&B artists in the US according to Chartmetric. Her Through The Wall Tour sold out across the US and Europe, spanning 2025 and 2026, and she made her morning national TV debut on Good Morning America / GMA3. The album was executive produced by her close collaborator KLSH and featured collaborations with producers such as West Coast funk producer DāM FunK, Chicago house legend Terry Hunter, Alabama producer Byron the Aquarius, Japan's Initial Talk, and KAYTRANADA with production credits.

With over 500 million global streams and a reputation for pushing R&B into future-facing territory, Jordan has a global fanbase and critical acclaim for her expansive sound lined with alt-R&B, soul and electronic music.

About Rochelle Jordan

Born in London and raised in Toronto by British-Jamaican parents, Jordan's music reflects diasporic movement and hybrid identity, rooted in the emotional precision of classic 90s R&B, drawing comparisons to Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Aaliyah. Growing up on the east side of Toronto in the early '90s, her father, a drummer, encouraged her love of art and instilled an appreciation for Northern soul, Jamaican reggae and dancehall. Throughout her childhood, she soaked up the sounds in her older brother's record collection, made up of funky UK house, drum and bass, garage, and the gospel samples embedded within. Blending vocals with electronic productions by her producer KLSH, who executive produces all of her albums, Jordan's sound is a fusion of 90s R&B nostalgia, UK garage, drum & bass, and soul.

Releases Timeline

November 27th - New Single

December 11th - Through The Wall Remix Anthology w/ Disc 5

Through The Wall Tour

December 3rd - Art Basel, Miami Beach

Connect with Rochelle Jordan: Instagram / TikTok / YouTube / Twitter / Website

Photo Credit: Amanda Elise K











Photo Credit: Amanda Elise K

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