NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Robert Irwin discussed carrying on his family's conservation work, his recent trip to India with Prince William, and an encounter with a humpback whale during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW.

Irwin explained that his parents founded Wildlife Warriors, a charity that works worldwide, from cheetah conservation in South Africa to elephant conservation in Sumatra. "The most important part of it is Wildlife Warriors is about making conservation also benefit people as well," he said. The organization also started a wildlife hospital, which Irwin described as the biggest on Earth. It takes in injured, sick or orphaned wild animals, rehabilitates them and releases them back into the wild.

Irwin said he had just returned from Mumbai, where he took part in the Earthshot Prize with Prince William. He said he has worked with the prince for several years through the initiative, which awards innovations and solutions to major environmental issues. Asked about fear in his line of work, he said he calls it respect, particularly when rescuing crocodiles from the wild. He showed one of the crocodiles at his home, named Scrapper.

Irwin also recounted free diving on the Great Barrier Reef, where a humpback whale rose from the depths and came within a meter of him. "She decided to come up and show me her little baby, introduce us," he said, adding that they spent about 20 minutes together. The conversation closed on goats, with Irwin recalling being knocked over by a baby goat as a young child and Hudson floating the idea of a goat rescue house.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone